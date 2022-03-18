Yemi Alade announced to her followers that she is about to release a new project which will be another hit

The announcement on her Twitter page did not get a positive response as fans dragged her over the new song

Yemi didn't announce the title or release date of the song she only gave a hint but some fans are already saying they are not interested

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, seemed to be in the bad books of some music lovers as they heavily criticised her after making an announcement about her new song.

Yemi took to her verified Twitter page to give a hint about her new jam that is billed to be another hit but fans are not feeling her announcement.

Yemi Alade has announced new music is coming soon. Credit: @yemialade

Source: Instagram

The singer did not give a hint about the title or the release date of the new song she only wrote:

"New music is coming ......"

But the announcement didn't sit down well with some of her fans who feel they are used to her releasing songs back to back without announcements.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians slam Yemi Alade

A number of social media users have slammed Yemi over the new music announcement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Harkoreydaylastborn:

"The Girl too get pride, with her yeye song."

Shez_maki:

"When did you start announcing? I thought u always drop every 2 market days ."

______Ricco______:

"Abeg eee those ur kpangolo songs , since d era of Johnny dis babe Neva fit drop hit oo that's y I respect d likes of Tiwa n Simi ."

Africajlopez:

"New cultural dance not music."

Mario_caze:

"Nor release am, we don’t want thank you."

Gi_na_221:

"This one Nd rubbish songs."

Wealth_19_9:

"Na everyday yemi dey release music."

