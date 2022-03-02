Fast-rising Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has stirred massive reactions online once again

The singer announced his 2022 United Kingdom tour on his Instagram page and his fans are excited about it

Portable will be touring different locations in Birmingham this April and some of his fans are wondering who his promoter is

It has been an incredible rise for Portable since singer Olamide put him on late last year and his music achievements keep soaring.

Portable dropped a hit song with Olamide and Poco Lee in 2021 and it has been a rollercoaster ride for him in the ever-competitive music industry.

Portable informed his fans that he would be going on a UK tour. Credit: @portablebaeby

The singer announced that he will be going on a UK tour of Birmingham city in April 2022 on Instagram and Nigerians have congratulated him for the new feat.

He shared the venues of the tour with a caption that reads:

"On my way to Ilu Awon Osu."

Check out the post below:

Mixed reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Portable's UK tour announcement.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Dynamicalula:

"This guy who be ur promoter?"

Dont_zzz_boy:

"Jesus Christ,who won buy ticket."

Ghetto_palace:

"Who will come out to watch you zaazu?"

Iamjpklin:

"If you like go UK do rubbish them go slap you lol behave for once."

Jay_da_vibe:

"My eye dey pain me, I dey see UK tour, whating you want go do for there lol."

Thenepabois:

"Gods Grace Is Nobody's Mate."

Farlexosha:

"If you reach der make you go Dey shout I gat money up Nd down or make you go Dey do girls anyhow you go know say Uk no be Kenya."

