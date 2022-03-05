I for Dance at O2 Stage: Davido’s Aide Rants Bitterly After Embassy Denied His Visa to Attend Singer’s Show
- One of Davido's aides has lamented his ordeal after missing out on the singer's big concert happening at London O2 Arena
- His rant video emerged as he claimed the Nigerian embassy messed his UK visa up and promised to grant his request when the concert might have been over
- The aide vowed to watch Davido on live tv and said he doesn't need the visa anymore, Nigerians have reacted differently to his rant
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
An unidentified aide of music superstar, Davido complained bitterly after he was left out of the big show at the London O2 Arena.
A video of the aide who referred to Davido as his godfather has emerged online as he claimed the Nigerian embassy forfeited his UK visa application and put it on hold till further date.
Depression is real: Reactions as Ahmed drops disturbing post, claims Wizkid stopped paying his school fee
He then vowed to watch the singer's performance on live tv:
"Nigerian embassy no get joy o, I for dey O2 tomorrow dey give them on the stage make dem know say godfather dey do things but e no matter I go watch my godfather for live tv e just pain me say I no dance for the stage.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
The young aide finally declared that he doesn't need the visa and passport anymore as he is not interested in seeing white people.
Watch his rant below:
Nigerians react differently to his rant
Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Davido's aide's rant.
Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:
Abiolar0fficial_:
"No vex baba that is Nigeria for you."
Capry_sunn:
"Na u talk am now ohsay you nor need visa."
Davido sold out O2 immediately Chioma arrived UK, marry her so you can win Grammy: Uche Maduagwu tells singer
Auspicious_w_231:
"People around Davido love him so much he must be so good."
Dihnex:
"Nigerian embassy abi UK embassy? I no understand."
Texa.s4slime:
"If this one enter UK e no dey come back."
Therealmg11:
"Dem no arrange visa for you, no dey cap."
Davido flies his driver to London for O2 show
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido showed love to his driver, Tunde, by flying him out to meet him in London.
The music star gushed as the old man arrived UK ahead of his sold-out show at the O2 Arena.
Taking to Instagram, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he touched down in London and fans reacted to his kind gesture.
Source: Legit.ng