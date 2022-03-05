One of Davido's aides has lamented his ordeal after missing out on the singer's big concert happening at London O2 Arena

His rant video emerged as he claimed the Nigerian embassy messed his UK visa up and promised to grant his request when the concert might have been over

The aide vowed to watch Davido on live tv and said he doesn't need the visa anymore, Nigerians have reacted differently to his rant

An unidentified aide of music superstar, Davido complained bitterly after he was left out of the big show at the London O2 Arena.

A video of the aide who referred to Davido as his godfather has emerged online as he claimed the Nigerian embassy forfeited his UK visa application and put it on hold till further date.

Davido's aide complains about missing O2 show. Credit: @davido @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

He then vowed to watch the singer's performance on live tv:

"Nigerian embassy no get joy o, I for dey O2 tomorrow dey give them on the stage make dem know say godfather dey do things but e no matter I go watch my godfather for live tv e just pain me say I no dance for the stage.

The young aide finally declared that he doesn't need the visa and passport anymore as he is not interested in seeing white people.

Watch his rant below:

Nigerians react differently to his rant

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of Davido's aide's rant.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Abiolar0fficial_:

"No vex baba that is Nigeria for you."

Capry_sunn:

"Na u talk am now ohsay you nor need visa."

Auspicious_w_231:

"People around Davido love him so much he must be so good."

Dihnex:

"Nigerian embassy abi UK embassy? I no understand."

Texa.s4slime:

"If this one enter UK e no dey come back."

Therealmg11:

"Dem no arrange visa for you, no dey cap."

Davido flies his driver to London for O2 show

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido showed love to his driver, Tunde, by flying him out to meet him in London.

The music star gushed as the old man arrived UK ahead of his sold-out show at the O2 Arena.

Taking to Instagram, Davido shared a photo of his driver as he touched down in London and fans reacted to his kind gesture.

Source: Legit.ng