Davido's popular logistics manager, Isreal DMW has achieved another big feat according to socialite, Cubana Chiefpriest

In a fun video that emerges online, Cubana congratulate Isreal for being the first person from Benin to be at the popular London O2 Arena

Isreal appreciated the gesture and thanked his boss, Davido for making it happen, Nigerians have reacted to the hilarious video

Fans of Davido's logistics manager, Isreal DMW are definitely happy for him after he recorded yet another major achievement.

According to celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, No Benin person has ever been to the magnificent London O2 arena and if there is, they have never been to its backstage.

Obi Cubana congratulates Isreal DMW as he arrives O2. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest @isrealdmw

Source: Instagram

In a video that emerged on social media, Cubana congratulated Isreal for the feat and thanked his boss, Davido, and his manager, Asa Asika for making it happen.

The men shared laughter in the fun video and fans can't stop talking about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react differently

Social media users have dragged Cubana Chiefpriest for the statement, most Benim people questioned him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ceemplybecca:

"Stray bullet don go meet Benin people."

_Aniscooser:

"Davido did well. The more you’re thankful the more you attract things to be thankful for. You get what you put in."

Barbie_candyyy:

"No Benin person slander will be tolerated."

Mz_faythfuul:

"Ah ahnnnnnn wetin bring this kain talk."

Skelvin_drg:

"Who no dis guy mk he tell am now say we no one see am for Benin."

Papiiitino:

"Because na you be the record keeper for there na. Wey you know say Benin person never enter."

Broda_henry:

"Omo! Na serious achievement be this o! A whole state milestone!"

Isreal hails Davido as he jets out to UK in desigher PUMA fit

Legit.ng previously reported that Davido's aide, Isreal DMW, took to social media with a post dedicated to the music star.

Isreal was decked in full PUMA as he recounted how Davido wrote the UK embassy and had his visa granted immediately.

Many were seen in the comment section wishing the controversial individual well ahead of his fun time in London.

Source: Legit.ng