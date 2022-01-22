Upcoming Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken to social media to show off his lady love hours after arriving in Kenya

However, several reports with videos have surfaced online alleging that the controversial singer 'snatched' the girl from another man

Several Nigerians on social media have reacted to the post with hilarious comments about Portable

Several hours after arriving in Kenya - his first-ever trip outside Nigeria - it appears Portable is already causing quite a buzz.

The video has sparked reactions online.

The controversial upcoming singer left quite a number of people stunned and amused when he took to his Instagram page to share two videos showing off a woman.

In the video, the woman who is in bed, sile shyly at the camera as the singer records on, flaunting the light-skinned East African beauty.

Well, it appears that the girl in question must have been taken from another man, as alleged by blogger, @gossipmilltv, in a recent post.

Reactions

pee_thrift:

"Make the boyfriend face the babe leave portable alone joor…… portable nor kidnap Am .see as the girl Dey smile like roasted toad…. She Dey enjoy the guy werey."

kennedyexcel:

"This life just get money small blow werey don dey chop babes upandan, Inukwa from weed accent to british accent."

de_majestic1:

"See how she’s happy self , I can’t believe she’s being snatched."

czar_uwa:

"Razz with money dey work."

norbertify:

"Omo... Some Women no be anything o. See this fine girl . No wonder they usually say.. just have money, you can have any woman of your choice. Just imagine."

austine_aa:

"The devil works hard but his guy works harder. Wetin happen. Everyday zazo don zahh something."

Portable reveals he has two sons from different women

Portable has shed more light on his humble beginning in a recent interview with singer and senior colleague, Jahbless.

A portion of the interview making the rounds on social media captured the moment Portable answered some questions about his love life and journey to stardom.

The rave of the moment disclosed that he is currently not in a relationship as a lot of ladies have been coming to him to profess their love.

He, however, made a surprising revelation about having two sons with two different women.

