Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy, has stirred massive reactions online after sharing a conversation she had with her billionaire dad, Femi Otedola

DJ Cuppy, who is in Oxford, corrected her beloved father who had asked to know the college she attends at Cambridge

The father and daughter conversation got fans of the entertainer talking on social media, with some blaming the mistake on old age

Female entertainer, DJ Cuppy, exposed how her billionaire father, Femi Otedola goofed during one of their conversations.

DJ Cuppy leaked her chat with dad. Credit: @femiotedola @cupymusic

Source: Instagram

DJ Cuppy shared a screenshot of a chat with her dad where he asked about her school at Cambridge.

She politely corrected her billionaire father that she wasn't schooling in Cambridge but Oxford. She wrote:

"First of all I'm in Oxford not Cambridge."

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The entertainer shared the conversation on Instagram and her fans have reacted massively to the interesting exchange.

Check out the chat below:

Reactions

Some Nigerians who dropped comments were of the opinion that her dad had other important things on his mind.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mrhoneymountaintv:

"Wetin papa dey reason pass the school wey u dey."

Oliviaglloww:

"It’s the Cambridge for me."

Legoboy_bambi

"Old age already."

Kponken:

"Na only poor people dey drag things. Rich people don't have that luxury of time. Just decode the message and forget how it passed."

Gooodyguy:

"It took you 32’ mins to reply your dad... money sha good. I remember one of my uncles that year... if he calls/texts his daughters, if she no pick immediately or call back like in 5 mins... omo old man go dy panick.. imagining things in his head."

Elites_beautys:

"Ur papa is so respectful. Its the pls for me."

Femi Otedola advises DJ Cuppy as she begins studies at Oxford University

Legit.ng earlier reported that Femi Otedola's daughter, DJ Cuppy started her master's degree program at Oxford University.

DJ Cuppy's billionaire father advised her to pay attention to her studies as he beamed with pride.

The entertainer shared photos from her first day in school and even shared her interesting hope of finding a man there.

Source: Legit.ng