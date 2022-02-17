Popular Nigerian female disc jockey, DJ Cuppy has shared her lovely conversation with a fan she promised to have a date with on Valentine's Day

The fan, Asiwaju Lerry got talking with the billionaire's daughter on Twitter as he wrote her a romantic love letter

Asiwaju also asked Cuppy whether she eats amala and joked about her being on the wrong bed, Nigerians have reacted massively to their video

Ace entertainer, DJ Cuppy stirred massive reactions online after sharing a video of her virtual date with a random fan on Twitter, Asiwaju Lerry who has always been an active follower on her page.

DJ Cuppy earlier asked Asiwaju for a date night prior to Valentine's Day and he willingly obliged.

DJ Shares video of her date with Asiwaju Lerry. Credit: @cuppymusic

The billionaire daughter shared her conversation with the fan who wrote her a love letter, she read the letter and made other revelations about herself.

Asiwaju asked whether she eats amala and also expressed his joy to finally get to speak with the star entertainer.

He finally joked about Cuppy being on the wrong bed as she got his joke almost immediately.

Check out their hilarious conversation below:

Asiwaju also shared the video of his conversation with Cuppy on his Twitter page:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to the interesting conversation between Asiwaju Lerry and DJ Cuppy.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Oba_awe:

"A taste of my amala.. seriously bro?"

Sheywealth_:

"Cuppy don't taste his amala o .. na setup."

Official_dzeed7:

"This thing fit become real ooo."

Dbraid_shop:

"I really enjoyed the Twitter space, it was fun, definitely my best ever."

Official_horpeyemi:

"Cuppy don’t like fine things but she want asaplerry and Amala alone in the room The story clear?"

O__l__a__d__a__y__o:

"Make I go compose my letter too and blow powder against next year valentines."

DJ Cuppy opens up on what it's like to date her at 28

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy took to social media to open up about what her dating life looks like.

According to a post she made, DJ Cuppy rarely has time for unserious relationships as she is too busy building her brand.

The celebrity disc jockey had earlier revealed that she would fall in love when she is ready and not because she is lonely.

