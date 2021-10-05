Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has started her master’s degree program at Oxford University

The disk jockey shared photos from her first day in school and even shared her interesting hope of finding a man there

DJ Cuppy’s billionaire father also advised her to pay attention to her studies as he beamed with pride

Nigerian billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy, has continued to take fans on her Oxford University journey as she starts her Master’s degree program.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the celebrity disk jockey shared photos from her first day in school as she seemed excited about her new environment.

In one of her social media posts, the young lady noted that her billionaire father, Femi Otedola, was very proud of her.

DJ Cuppy begins studies at Oxford University. Photos: @cuppymusic

She shared a screenshot from their video call together and noted that her father advised her to study hard.

See the screenshot below:

Femi Otedola tells DJ Cuppy to study hard in Oxford. Photos: @cuppymusic

Cuppy who has always been open about her love life and has remained openly single also noted that perhaps the right man for her was in Oxford University.

See her post below:

DJ Cuppy says her man might be at Oxford University. Photos: @cuppymusic.

Nice one.

I'll fall in love when I'm ready - DJ Cuppy says

Popular Nigerian disk jockey and billionaire daughter, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy, has opened up about where her headspace is at when it comes to relationships and why she is yet to be in love.

Cuppy stated that she has no intention of going into any relationship simply because she is lonely. The singer explained that she'd let herself fall in love only when she is ready.

In her words:

"I’m going to PROPERLY fall in love when I’m ready, and not just because I’m lonely #CuppyDat"

The pink hair enthusiast who was spending some time in Monte-Carlo in her family home in the country appeared to be having the time of life with her best friend.

In a separate post, Cuppy stated that best friends were better than boyfriends.

Recall in 2020, DJ Cuppy admitted that she was the cause of the end of her relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Asa Asika. The young lady revealed this after she gave fans on Twitter an opportunity to ask her questions on things they wanted to know about her.

