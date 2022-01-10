Popular Nigerian singer, Banky W has opened up about his wayward lifestyle before he became closer to God

The singer revealed that he used to be an addict to uncensored movies and living a promiscuous life in the past

Banky W who made the revelation during an interview explained how God came into his life to cleanse him of all the immoral lifestyles

Ace musician, Bankole Wellington, better known as Banky W discussed his spiritual life and how he overcame addiction to adult content and an ungodly lifestyle.

The singer made the disclosure during an interactive session with The Visibility Lunch Hour, where he declared that he struggled with the immoral acts and he felt he was in bondage that needed cleansing.

Banky spoke about how people viewed him as a successful celebrity but the ungodly acts made him feel empty and wretched.

He stated:

“There were things I was struggling with on a personal basis. Everything from being womanizer to watching uncensored movies.

"This is now getting to areas where one feel that one is in bondage and struggling to get out of it. So one is just stuck in the place of feeling far from God."

Fill that void with God

The father of one also made it known that he has been fortunate enough to do what he loves doing for a long time and is grateful for the small success he has had in his enviable career.

Banky added:

"But there is what I like to call a God-shaped void inside every man. Until you start to fill that void with God, you will find that you will come up short."

He finally said the connection with God is not about money, that is why some billionaires commit suicide.

Watch the interview below:

