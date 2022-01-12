A number of Nigerian music lovers have shared their opinion about music superstar Davido and his achievements

Legit.ng engaged fans in discussion during the musician's recently held 10 years on stage show and they had amazing things to say about him

Most of the fans feel winning a Grammy is not a major validation to confirm Davido's legendary status in the game

Passionate Davido's fans recently spoke nicely about his enviable career and personality that made them love him so much.

The fans were engaged during Davido's 10 years on stage concert by Legit.ng and they had beautiful things to say about his music, career, generosity, and more.

The first person to be interviewed said:

"I connect with the rhythm of his song, he makes me proud as an African he has been representing the continent, his music is good."

When asked about where Davido will be in the next 10 years, she said:

"He is already global, he will be a legend by the time he is 40 there is more to come from Davido."

On being accessible to everyone, she said:

"He shouldn't change his way of being accessible to everyone he wasn't raised here, originality humility and at the same time, he is a multi-millionaire. He doesn't wanna stay up there and look down on people he wants to connect with them, its a uniques feature that makes him stand out."

Another fan spoke about his lack of winning Grammy award yet:

"He is been one of the best, he is up there, to be honest Grammy is not a Nigerian award so I don't care less."

Another fan said he doesn't understand why he hasn't won a Grammy yet:

"He should keep doing the great work he is doing, he is at the peak of his career I don't know why he doesn't have a Grammy yet."

Watch the interesting video below:

