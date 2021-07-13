Nigerian singer Banky W has got his followers talking when he spoke on love as the symbol of spending time with God

Banky W noted that some people speak in tongues and use the same mouth to curse others when offended

The father of one then stated that life is too short not to live in love while adding that love is over everything else

Singer Banky W has got his followers having deep thoughts about what love is. The Made For You crooner shared a video of himself talking to his fellow Christians in a church gathering.

Musician Banky W speaks on love. Photos: @bankywellington

Banky W preaches about love

According to the father of one, speaking in tongues is not the fruit of the spirit. The musician stated that some people who speak in tongues use the same mouth to curse.

Banky noted that the fruits of the spirit are kindness, love, joy, peace, patience, long-suffering among others.

Dwelling on love, the father of one said it is evidence that one spends time with God. According to him, life is too short to not spend it in love.

Watch the video below:

Followers react

The sermon seemed to touch the heart of his followers as many hailed him.

deyemitheactor:

"This absolutely ministered to me."

stelladamasus:

"Preach bro. God bless you for speaking truth."

chixonnexus:

"Thank u sir. I raised this topic last time in our bible study and there were much controversies. God bless u with more anointing sir."

golden1glow1:

"This is awesome. But please I have a question. Is BankyW a pastor now...?"

Singer Chidinma

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Kedike crooner took her evangelism to the street as she preached to some men in a beer parlour.

Aside from her confidence in spreading the good news about her religion, what amazed many was that she spoke with the men in fluent Yoruba despite being Igbo.

They welcomed her as all of them interacted. During their conversation, Chidinma said she is not ashamed of Christianity. After the preaching, the musician led them in a prayer session.

Source: Legit Nigeria