Sandra Iheuwa's husband Steve Thompson shocked a lot of Nigerians after he took to social media to complain bitter about his wife's attitude

Hours after the outburst, Sandra who had removed the man's name from her IG bio returned it which signified that things had gone back to normal in their home

Thompson himself has taken to Instagram with a post where he promised to work on a lot of things and be a better man

Steve Thompson, the husband of Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa recently announced that he was no longer interested in their marriage.

The man revealed a number of unpleasant things Sandra does and even noted that he wasted N45m on their wedding.

Steve Thompson flies to Paris to get some air Photo credit: @mr_stevethompson/@mimiwilfred

All will be well

Thompson has now taken to social media with a post which might be an indicator that he has moved past Sandra's wrongs.

The business man urged people to pardon his outburst on Instagram days before, and added that a lot will be worked on to bring out the best version of him.

Sandra's hubby also added that he flew to Paris after the whole outburst to get some air.

'This guy said ,you will love it in Monaco , I came from Paris this morning to see Kindly pardon my outburst on Sunday here on Instagram, some bloggers were writing nonsense about my person. A lot will be worked on , being a better person is the best thing that can happen to anyone, all will be well. I came to Paris to get some air this morning, decided to visit the beautiful Monaco this evening. Be positive about life ,thats the only way forward. Do not comment wrongly on this my page, I will block."

"omoh January carry drama o, e never even reach 20th, we are seeing and unseeing things"

Sandra Iheuwa adds hubby’s name back to IG bio

One of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa got people talking on social media hours after adding back her hubby's name on her bio on Instagram.

The development came as a shock to many seeing as Sandra's husband, Steve Thompson took to social media to rant bitterly about her character and social media addiction.

Not stopping there, Thompson also hinted that he was done with the marriage which has changed into something he does not know.

