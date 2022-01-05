Popular Nigerian star Wizkid recently took to his Snapchat channel to express his thoughts and beliefs

The father of three has made it clear that he is not a religious individual and followed it up with candid advice for his fans

Wizkid also added that age is not a representation of smartness as he knows quite a number of grown-up people who are stupid

Nigerian singer Wizkid recently shared some life nuggets and wise words with his fans on social media.

The Essence crooner took to his Snapchat channel with a series of posts, with the first highlighting that he does not believe in religion.

Wizkid advises fans on Snapchat Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

On another slide, Wizkid advised anyone who might be tempted to preach or reach out to him based on his first statement to stay away from him.

In the same breath, the singer also touched on the issue of smartness as he revealed that age is not a determinant.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

According to Wizkid, he knows full-grown adults who are stupid.

See the post as sighted online below:

Nigerians react

ophixialvictor:

"WiZkid don sell his soul I sure."

_therealtito:

"He said what he said!"

pinzle_ceo:

"Everything he said is fact zero cap."

bod_republic:

"Mummy GO go vex oo."

dola___official:

"Personal relationship with God that matters the most!"

teezyomotayo:

"Who vex una bigwiz today abi naa Canadian loud."

uncle_jeff_official2:

"It seems like this year Big Wiz go change am for people well well oh."

diamondjosh_:

"Mummy GO already said you’re going to hell fire."

jayandre44:

"From "baba god dey bless me, oluwa lo ni" money don come "i dont believe in religion."

I never wake up poor or sad

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, opened up to his fans on social media on a rare occasion and it caused a buzz online.

Taking to his Snapchat story, the Made in Lagos crooner revealed some of the things he lives by in the short note.

According to Wizkid, he does not wake up sad, or poor in life, spirit and in health. Not stopping there, the top music star added that he also does not wake up with hate in his heart.

Source: Legit.ng