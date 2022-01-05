Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who likes his privacy has opened up to fans on social media

In a Snapchat post, Wizkid revealed that he never wakes up poor, sad or with hate in his heart among other things

Wizkid’s disclosure led to a series of interesting reactions on social media after the post went viral

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently opened up to his fans on social media on a rare occasion and it has caused a buzz online.

Taking to his Snapchat story, the Made in Lagos crooner revealed some of the things he lives by in the short note.

Wizkid opens up to fans, says he never wakes up poor or sad. Photos: @wizkidayo, @felaback / Snapchat

According to Wizkid, he does not wake up sad, or poor in life, spirit and in health. Not stopping there, the top music star added that he also does not wake up with hate in his heart.

See a screenshot of the post below:

Wizkid gets candid with fans on social media. Photo: Felaback / Snapchat

Nigerians react

Wizkid is one celebrity whose social media silence has given him an air of mystery as he leaves fans guessing about his thoughts and feelings

However, his recent post gave fans an insight into some of his ideas and they reacted on social media.

Read some of their comments below:

Being_mercy25:

“Positivity always.”

Jules_adore:

“That is how am tryna live this year.”

La_fundz:

“ZERO HATE.”

Symplyshakeerah:

“Whatever Wizkid Is The Truth.”

Ademola_daniel_bashir:

“Normally you are blessed. Very blessed.”

Papiiitino:

“Wonder what it’s like waking up as BIG WIZ everyday .”

Official_skiido:

“Reasons why he’s so successful.”

Nkemakonamu:

“I will frame this quote zzz...big wiz .”

Ittz.sammy:

"Love that for you my baby."

Wizkid gives hot slap to man trying to steal his diamond necklace

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian singer was almost allegedly robbed of his diamond necklace at his vibes on the beach show in Lagos.

In a video making the rounds online, the moment Wizkid gave the thief a dirty slap was captured.

According to reports, the man had tried to grab Wizkid’s diamond necklace from his neck and the singer did not hesitate to give him a hot slap.

