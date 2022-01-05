I Never Wake Up Poor, Sad or With Hate in My Heart: Wizkid Opens Up to Fans on Rare Occasion, They React
- Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, who likes his privacy has opened up to fans on social media
- In a Snapchat post, Wizkid revealed that he never wakes up poor, sad or with hate in his heart among other things
- Wizkid’s disclosure led to a series of interesting reactions on social media after the post went viral
Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently opened up to his fans on social media on a rare occasion and it has caused a buzz online.
Taking to his Snapchat story, the Made in Lagos crooner revealed some of the things he lives by in the short note.
According to Wizkid, he does not wake up sad, or poor in life, spirit and in health. Not stopping there, the top music star added that he also does not wake up with hate in his heart.
See a screenshot of the post below:
Nigerians react
Wizkid is one celebrity whose social media silence has given him an air of mystery as he leaves fans guessing about his thoughts and feelings
However, his recent post gave fans an insight into some of his ideas and they reacted on social media.
Read some of their comments below:
Being_mercy25:
“Positivity always.”
Jules_adore:
“That is how am tryna live this year.”
La_fundz:
“ZERO HATE.”
Symplyshakeerah:
“Whatever Wizkid Is The Truth.”
Ademola_daniel_bashir:
“Normally you are blessed. Very blessed.”
Papiiitino:
“Wonder what it’s like waking up as BIG WIZ everyday .”
Official_skiido:
“Reasons why he’s so successful.”
Nkemakonamu:
“I will frame this quote zzz...big wiz .”
Ittz.sammy:
"Love that for you my baby."
