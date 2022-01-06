Legendary singer 2baba has taken to his Instagram story to ask a question he does not think anyone has thought about

The singer couldn't believe what his colleague Adekunle Gold has been able to achieve in his career

Nigerians took to social media to hail 2baba for how he constantly uplifts his colleague even if he's not close to them

Singer 2baba has got Nigerians talking after a statement he made about his younger colleague Adekunle Gold.

The legendary singer said he wants to assume that he is the only one who has noticed that Adekunle Gold smashed the last two years with hit songs.

Singer 2baba hails Adekunle Gold's transformation. Photos: @official2baba, @adekunlegold

2baba also noted the transformation in the High crooner.

Check his post below:

Nigerians react

kie_kie__:

"Shey AG wa kere niiiii."

laurose_glam_store:

"It's how 2baba constantly hypes his colleagues."

theochanyaochigbo:

"Having a good woman by your side would do that to you."

teereporter

"School fees has to be paid ooooo."

the_honour1:

"I notice too the quickly upgraded to the highest level, bless up bro."

foodshopabuja:

"From AG baby to AG daddy."

lifeofmunachi:

"Be like marriage opened doors for him cause after the marriage ehn."

erdollars:

"Tuface..just has a clean mind..not in competition with anybody."

frenzzypenny:

"We noticed too... Thanks to Simi... Everything she touches is golden."

morphstorez1

"Come to me Molowo."

shes_spotless:

"It's very obvious AG Baby."

