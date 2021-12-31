Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has finally reacted to his colleague Shatta Wale’s rant about Nigerian artistes not supporting their music

Stonebwoy agreed that fellow Ghanaian star, Shatta Wale, raised valid points but had the wrong approach to things

The Nominate crooner told Nigerian artistes to do more in helping African music flourish on its platforms

Stonebwoy also admonished Ghanaians home and abroad and told them to also emulate Nigerians by supporting their country music

Top Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has now reacted after his colleague, Shatta Wale, called out Nigerian artistes and accused them of not showing love and support for Ghana’s music.

Taking to his Instagram story, Stonebwoy broke things down in a lengthy note as he expressed his support for Shatta Wale’s views.

Stonebwoy finally reacts after Shatta Wale called out Nigerian musicians. Photos: @stonebwoyb, @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

African artistes need to support each other

Stonebwoy started his note on his Instagram page by acknowledging that every African was the same till they were separated into different nations.

According to him, because Africa is one big family, they all draw creative inspiration from each other and this is evident in their music and sound.

Not stopping there, Stonebwoy said every independent nation is gifted in contributing its own part to Africa’s status in the creativity and entertainment scene and that to do this, African countries need to support each other.

Shatta Wale raised valid points

In the long note, Stonebwoy acknowledged that Nigeria has done very well for itself and has some of the biggest milestones in the entertainment scene and has put Africa on the world map due to the strength of their population among other things.

However, the Ghanaian star seemed to call for more collaborations between Nigerian singers and other African acts.

According to him, with great power comes the responsibility of pushing a united Africa by allowing other African music to join with theirs and flourish on Nigerian platforms on not just local but also international levels.

Stonebwoy however admitted that though Shatta Wale’s method of addressing the issue was wrong, he had raised valid points on the fact that Nigeria was not reciprocating the love and support it receives from Ghana.

Ghanaians should also show love to Ghana music

On a final note, Stonebwoy concluded his post by saying people are meant to love their neighbours as they love themselves and not more than they love themselves.

He then explained that even Ghanaians home and abroad needed to copy Nigerians on how they prioritized their own music by also supporting Ghanaian talent.

See screenshots of his post below:

Stonebwoy reacts as Shatta Wale calls out Nigerian musicians. Photos: @stonebwoyb

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react

Djcharliebee_:

“Perfectly said.”

Mrdemuren:

“I just wanna peep into the heads of this guy and understand in simple terms what he means by “reciprocating the love”. Like let him give us a practical example of “reciprocating the love” to Ghanaians… I want to hear it.”

Heisolg:

“Still reeks entitlement & self-victimization.”

Wspenza:

“Well said.”

Oluwasky44

“Imagine this same @stonebwoyb that @davido gave him his biggest song this year can still come out to say thrash about us??? So they think we don't have talents or they make good music better of ours??? Imagine him saying we are only prevailing because of our population??? All I see here is hate, jealousy and sense of entitlement.”

Chidijoel2020:

“@stonebwoyb brother any Ghana music wey enter naija wey sound good for our ear we go stream am. You can’t force us to love a particular brand we can’t vibe to. Ur music self na few I de listen to, that wide mouth @shattawalenima I get him music full my phone like say me na Ghanaian. Black sheriff vines de burst my head not to mention kuame eugene songs too. So you can’t force everyone in Nigeria to stream or love Ghanaian songs. Mind you not every Ghanaian love every naija songs and that’s on period ❤️.”

