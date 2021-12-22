The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has spoken about the importance of listening to music and how he is a huge fan of songs

The monarch made the revelation during an event in Lagos where he narrated how music saved him from committing suicide

The Ooni also explained growing up in the choir and the effect of music in his real estate business, Nigerians have reacted to his message on music

The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi during a recent event in Lagos narrated his unending love for music and the impact music has made in his life.

The Oba made a revelation that he always committed suicide when things were not going well for him but music helped him to forget about the idea.

He also listed other importance of listening to music and how it has helped lifted his mood while growing up:

"I used to walk over 10km going for choir practice like 3 times a week, the who zeal dedication and power behind music, it's actually the greatest means of communicating with your creator, because our creator doesn't understand any other thing other than praises and song."

The king also said he made up his mind to be using music to empower the less privileged and the oppressed in society:

"I was into real estate, I built one of the largest estates in Lagos, I had to pull everything down and stated all over, where will I get the money bank, it was a difficult decision for me, it almost took my life but music upon music helped my life."

He finally revealed that he never knew God will take him to the highly exalted throne.

Watch the video of Ooni's speech on music below:

I had her at 19: Ooni of Ife showered praises on daughter

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ooni of Ife showered praises on his eldest child, Princess Adeola.

The monarch revealed that he had her when he was 19 and they formed an unbroken bond.

The Yoruba king also posted rare throwback photos of himself and his princess and fans gushed over the snaps.

