Quite a number of Nigerians have dragged Ghanaian singer, Shatta Wale for openly shading and insulting Nigerian artistes at his concert

The singer used unprintable words and even bragged about single-handedly selling out the biggest stadium in Ghana

Popular actor IK Ogbonna has also reacted to Shatta's video and bashed him for promoting disunity

Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna has joined the long list of Nigerians who have reacted to Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale's utterance.

The Ghanaian star had during his stadim concert openly insulted and said unprintable words about Nigerian singers.

IK Ogbonna reacts to Shatta Wale's rant Photo credit: @ikogbonna/@shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

IK calls out Shatta Wale

IK shared a clip of the video and in his caption, slammed the Ghanaian singer for being such a dissapointment.

The actor noted that the singer was promoting disunity with his inferiority complex and childish act.

IK also added that he has worked with Ghanaian stars who were amazing and demanded an apology from the singer.

"MR shattawalenima you are a total and complete disappointment. In a time where we should be growing together and helping each other through creative collaborations .. You should Appreciate the Nigerian artist coz a win for any Nigerian artist is a win for Africa . How do you promote unity with utterances like this . This is very weak from you … deal with ur complex issues and grow up.

See the post below:

Reactions

nevillenevada:

"IK great words from you! It’s a total disappointment why promote hate when we should come together as Africans and showcase what we got to the rest of the world."

mr.2kay:

"We go still come Ghana come flex ❤️ NIGERIANS Lead others follow. Proudly Nigerian."

adaameh:

"He is so stupid."

chomzzykeals:

"After Dem davido and Wizkid don help you finish, you come here dey disgrace yourself. Whether you talk from now till tomorrow there's no how Ghana artist will reach Nigeria... Have a good day.:"

mynameisfolake:

"That’s why he’ll always remain in one position."

iamqweenochuwa:

"He is very pained I can see. Frustrated being. Nigeria Artistes will choke you @shattawalenima This is just the beginning."

Shatta Wale drags Davido

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, threw a jab the way of Nigerian artiste Davido over the latter flaunting his new car online.

In a subtle attack, Shatta Wale accused Davido of flaunting his dad's wealth and making people on social media believe it was his own money.

The Taking Over hitmaker said unlike Davido, he (Shatta Wale) was known to have made his own money and was spending it on his own terms.

