Singer Wizkid recently headlined a sold-out concert in Ghana and he took a moment to preach about peace and unity

The singer maintained that Ghanaians, Nigerians, Kenyans among other Africans are all one and the same

The singer’s comment at the concert comes after Shatta Wale’s bitter rant against Nigerian music stars

Nigerian singer Wizkid was recently in Ghana where he headlined a sold-out concert and the music star didn’t leave the stage without addressing an important issue.

During his performance, the Made in Lagos (MIL) crooner explained to the thousands of Ghanaians at the venue that he is all about love for each other and a united Africa.

Wizkid reacts to Shatta Wale's 'bitter' rant. Photo: @wizkidayo/@shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian superstar explained that everyone from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya among other African countries are all one and the same and should carry the message of a united Africa.

In his words:

"It is one Africa, man. We move together in numbers baby. And I want you guys to know it is one love, one Africa every f*cking time. Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, we are all the same people mehn."

Watch the video below:

Another video captured the mammoth crowd that showed up for the Nigerian music star and how they even struggled to grab his face towel.

Shatta Wale’s call-out

Earlier on, Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, went on a lengthy social media rant where he blasted Nigerian artistes.

The singer accused Nigerian superstars of doing little or nothing to promote the music of their colleagues from other African countries.

During his concert in Ghana, he equally blasted those who suggested that he wouldn’t be able to have a sold-out show in his country like Nigerian artistes who visit.

Reactions trail Wizkid’s message of unity

