Rising Nigerian singer, Vic O, has expressed displeasure at his Ghanaian colleague, Shatta Wale, for insulting Nigerian artistes

Vic O challenged Shatta Wale to a rap battle and warned him to be careful how he runs his mouth about Nigeria

Numerous internet users have now reacted to Vic O’s challenge and many of them had funny things to say

Nigerian star Vic O, has joined many other celebrities to react after Ghana’s Shatta Wale insulted Nigerian artistes.

Taking to his Instagram page, Vic O issued a stern warning to Shatta Wale and even proceeded to challenge the Ghanaian star to a rap battle.

Vic O noted that every respect he used to have for Shatta Wale disappeared after the singer blasted Nigerian artistes.

Vic O challenges Shatta Wale to music battle. Photos: @vico_vno, @shattawalenima

Vic O questioned Wale on why he had the guts to insult every Nigerian artiste instead of calling the name of the particular person who offended him.

He said:

“Even if you have a big mouth like mine, you have the guts to be insulting Nigerian artistes. I don’t care what they must have done to you. If anybody offends you in the Nigerian music industry, call the person’s name and insult the person don’t include everybody because if you include everybody, that means I’m among them. If you try that next time mehn, you will ever regret boy.”

The Nigerian star then said Wale would regret it if he ever tries such thing again. He then challenged the Ghanaian star to show people what he can do in a rap battle with him.

In his words:

“If you say you’re a good singer or a good rapper, I challenge you to a rap battle, to a sing battle. Let us see what you can do. Be careful boy, be careful how you run your mouth.”

See the video below:

Nigerians react

Soon after Vic O’s video where he challenged Shatta Wale to a music battle made the rounds online, Nigerians shared their take on the situation. Read some of their comments below:

Beredible__zoe:

“Forgive him please.”

Captainc100:

“Abeg no vex free him matter, na go on a rap or singing battle with him abeg, we know you go win. No waste ur energy abeg .”

Swrollys:

“On behalf of the whole Ghanaian conglomerate don’t end shatta’s career..have mercy please.”

Kingronke:

“No go disgrace us … which one be rap battle.”

Official_bobby_fredrick:

“No disrespect uncle vico but u cannot be our representative please .”

Queen_jay_bee:

“Carry portable and speedy along with you.”

Official_melly14:

“Please don’t go and represent us o … nobody send you o … leave it for MI and VECTOR…biko .”

Nawa o.

