Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently showed gratitude to his colleague in the industry, Wande Coal

During a recent event, Wizkid recounted how Wande Coal believed so much in him and let him sleep in his room when he had no place to go

The emotional video of Wizkid showing his appreciation to Wande Coal has gone viral on social media

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has reminisced on his humble beginnings and how his colleague, Wande Coal, also helped his career.

During a recent show, while on stage, Wizkid showed his great appreciation to Wande Coal while giving an emotional speech.

The Essence crooner recounted how Wande Coal believed so much in him when he was making his first singles, Holla at your Boy, Don’t Dull, Tease Me and more.

Wizkid remembers how Wande Coal was there for him in his early days. Photos: @wandecoal, @legit.ng

Source: Instagram

According to the Star Boy, Wande Coal accommodated him and let him sleep in his room when there was no place for him to go.

Not stopping there, Wizkid called Wande Coal a very special human being and that he wants to say his thanks to him.

In his words:

“I remember when I was making my first single, Holla at your boy, Tease me, Don’t Dull, Wande Coal was always there for me mehn. He let me sleep in his room when I had nowhere to go. I just want to say a big thank you to that guy, that’s a very special human being.”

See the emotional video below:

Fans’ reactions

Numerous internet users have commended Wizkid on his show of gratitude. Read some of their comments below:

Mr.2kay:

“Gratitude is a must.”

Iamflorenceifeoma:

“This life just be good, because no one knows tomorrow .”

Winnieblaq2:

“They made it look like this guy no dey see wetin dey happen or feels too big. Abeg na lie, he's just sweet .”

Paparazi_mk:

“You see why wizzy like wande pass anything .”

Johny_de_red:

“See this life, no nan know tomorrow! just do good abeg and leave the rest.”

Gudex_owoada:

“Wande is for ever gone been remember by manny wizzy fc.”

So touching.

