Everyone has a success and breakthrough story, and musician, Patoranking recently shared his with fans at a concert

The singer who was on the stage with colleague, Timaya showered praises on him while reminiscing on how he helped him

Patoranking disclosed that Timaya gave him free studio time to record his breakthrough industry single, Alubarika

The Nigerian entertainment industry is full of stories of colleagues helping one another to 'blow' or make hit movies or music.

Popular singer, Patoranking got his shot at fame, all thanks to his colleague, Timaya who God used to bless him.

Patoranling revealed how Timaya helped him Photo credit: @patorankingfire/@timayatimaya

Timaya came through for me

In an video which has made the rounds on social media, Patoranking who was on stage with Timaya at a concert told fans a short story.

The singer disclosed that around 2011, he linked up with Timaya who did not let him leave without recording a song.

He added that his colleague housed and fed him and his hit single, Alubarika coming to life was all because of him.

Nigerians react

sazzy_nice:

"This timaya no be small pikin for industry o."

davewhite_50:

"When you help a nice person your glory and good will remain forever."

wezzy_browny:

"When you hit the bag so big. Don't forget about the helpers ❤️"

real_koko__:

"Things we love to see "

ify_enderlene:

"Gratitude is everything."

giver_ig:

"Timaya na king maker❤️ @timayatimaya chulo doesn't bother nobody."

officialdesmond22:

"Big Wizz praise Wande Coal, Patoranking is praising Timaya. Davido, who help you? Abi na golden/silver way you take ball out? Just asking respectfully."

jones_mil:

"Also housed and fed Skales until he bounced back .. great guy!"

Timaya reveals why he is boring

Popular Nigerian singer, Timaya made it known that he is not all about the glitz and glamour that comes with being a celebrity.

In a post on his Instagram page, the singer gave fans a reason why he is hardly seen in the spotlight like his colleagues.

According to Timaya, he is boring and all he does for himself is to make money and go back to the comfort of his home.

