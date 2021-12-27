Nigerian celebrity couples are goals to their numerous fans and they are well celebrated on social media

While some veterans have been married for a long time and still serve as good reference, others are newly married and appeal to the younger generation

Legit.ng recently rolled out a list of celebrity couples who have got fans gushing this year and the veterans bagged this round

Love is a beautiful thing and Nigerian celebrities portray the saying the best most likely because they are in the apublic eye and their actions do not go unnoticed.

As the year draws to an end, Legit.ng has been asking fans to vote for celebrities who have been exceptional this year.

Nigerians love Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva Photo credit: @ajokesilva

Source: UGC

For the celebrity couple of the year, fans got to choose from Adesua & Banky, Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva, Obi Cubana & Lush, and 2baba & Annie.

Surprisingly or nkt, other couples did not stand a chance against Nollwiod veteran couples , Olu Jacobs and Joke Silva as they won by several miles.

See the post below:

Nigerians vote

Ozichukwu Sally Nwoke:

"What in community preek's name is awa legend Tubaba and mama I wee destroy everything doing in the award gallery "

Deborah BeinBein:

"Abeg na which kind of question b dis o ? U see perfect couple like olu Jacob n Ajoke silver. Com dey carry dem join pikin dem."

Gabriel Johnson:

"We already know the winner... So the rest of this children should go away abeg."

Stephanie Mnena Tofi:

"These are no match to the Olu Jacobs."

Victor Chukka:

"Banky and adesua deserves this award ❤️❤. Meanwhile wetin 2face and his indaboski wife de do for d list"

Emmanuel Duchess Victoria:

"I love Banky and wife buh to be honest The Jacobs deserves it. In sickness and in health they're still waxing. The Jacobs all the way."

Obani Natachi Anita:

"I respect Olu Jacobs and Joke Silver but I will give it to Banky and Adesua. When ever you look deep in what ever they post on social mediayou will find out that they are real not trying to please another or showcase anything."

