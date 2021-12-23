Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney, has broken the heart of fans when he declared that he shall not be coming back home

The reality star who is in Liberia was spotted with some women and they discussed how they would give him four women to settle down with

Different hilarious reactions have followed Whitemoney's intention to forget the entire country simply because of women

Big Brother Naija 2021 winner, Whitemoney has got people dropping hilarious comments after his statement in a video.

The singer who is in Liberia was spotted with some ladies who announced that he would not be coming back to Nigeria.

Whitemoney is in love with Liberian women Photo credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

Whitemoney confirmed the statement as they went on to debate how many women he would settle down with before eventually agreeing on four.

The video also showed women clamouring for Whitemoney as he sang on stage as well as the moment he rocked with one of them.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail post

official_asia_money:

"My brother feel free to selense there."

dumebiblog:

"We dash them."

walewest:

"Liberian women no Dey take eyes see naija man dkm. Y’all too love us."

simply_olivv:

"A whole Liberian senator."

chidera_amaeze:

"Senator rocking gals in public."

sodiqintoodeep:

"Dem no go tell am before he come house."

wesleyberry_:

"Abeg how many women burst into tears?"

legaltender001:

"He don dey wear Grammy Boy cloth. Typical Igbo boy!"

Whitemoney becomes senator in Liberia

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney was excited after he landed a major appointment in a West African country.

Whitemoney was decorated as a senator in Liberia and was told that he will be consulted when there is a major issue in the country.

His appointment came with a luxurious Land Cruiser ride with a Liberian legislature plate number.

The reality star expressed his satisfaction about the new appointment and referred to Liberia as his new home.

Whitemoney gets emotional over first travel abroad

After so much clamour on social media about the BBNaija stars' Pepsi all-expense paid trip to Dubai, the trip finally happened and the ex-housemates were excited about it.

Whitemoney expressed his happiness at making his first-ever trip outside Nigeria as he knelt down to thank God and declared he left his dear country.

Nigerians reacted to Whitemoney's emotional video and congratulated him on his first-ever trip abroad.

Source: Legit.ng News