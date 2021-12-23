Music lovers across Nigeria have picked their best female superstar in the outgoing year 2021 with valid reasons for their decisions.

As competitive as the year is musically for female stars who have stood out as fans' favourites, they came up with a winner

In this article, Legit.ng picked the fans' favourite female artiste of the year 2021 and it is surely a competitive one

Another productive year is coming to an end in the ever-interesting Nigerian entertainment industry and fans sure had nice times during the outgoing year.

The dramas, the jams, the vibes just name it, it has been an entertaining year for people who love vibes and good music.

Legit.ng conducted a poll on the best female musician in 2021 between Tiwa Savage, Ayrastarr, Yemi Alade, and Tems.

Interestingly most of them voted for the Somebody's Son crooner.

Check out the nominee's post below:

Read how they voted below:

Majority of the fans voted for Tiwa Savage, read what netizans are saying below:

Teddy K Amegbe:

"Among all you mentioned, only tiwa song somebody son go fine me one day, is a big name.

Tiwa is the best among all."

Fantasha Sesay:

"Tiwa my love, deserve this award, she is a queen of music."

Ofonime Udoh:

"Tiwa is nobody's mate."

Mhiz Shamsiyya:

"Tiwa Savage because she gave us back to back content this year and to top it all, a song that inspired hope and promote Love. Somebody's Son go find me I day!"

Option Mensch:

"The question is not of all time but only this year for me I think it's TEMS she's done a great international recognitions this year."

Catherine Michael:

"You see this woman na God give her to us in Africa Tiwa Savage you are the one."

Henry Otuechere:

"Deep down of me,it should be Tiwa. But it is definitely Tem's year."

Agbor Simon Besong:

"Tiwa savage ✔️✔️Her kind of person is a perfect match for every situation and conditions."

Nigerians vote Essence as song of the year

Legit.ng earlier asked fans about the best song they enjoyed in the year 2021.

WIzkid's Essence, Ckay's Love Nwantiti, are amongst the songs that were relevant for several months both locally and internationally.

Even though Ckay's song became and is still a TikTok sensation, it did not stand any chance with Wizkid's Essence, same as others. Essence beat Bounce, Love Nwantiti and Bloody Samaritan to emerge as the readers' choice song of 2021.

