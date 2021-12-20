Skit making industry has boomed in Nigeria in the last couple of years with many names coming up at every point in time to serve their fans with amazing comedy content.

These skit makers come up with creative comic content using different styles and unique delivery of their crafts.

As lucrative as the skit-making industry is with an abundance of talents, some of them have been outstanding in the year 2021 as they keep dishing out hilarious content from time to time.

Mr Macaroni and Brodashaggi, nominated for skitmaker of the year. Credit: @mrmacaroni1 @brodashaggi

Source: Instagram

Hardly will a week pass that a comedy skit will not trend on social media that will put a smile on the faces of fans.

Following this, Legit.ng decided to carry out a readers' choice poll to find out from readers about who is the best skit maker of the year 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The nominated skit makers are Mr Macaroni, Taaooma, Zicsaloma and Brodashaggi.

Check out the poll below:

What netizens are saying

The majority of the fans picked Mr Macaroni as the best among the four nominated skit makers.

Check out some of their comments below:

Adedara Adebola Linda:

"I will pick Zicsaloma and Mr Macaroni."

Joy Tope Akintan:

"Mr Macaroni, His comedy goes beyond just laughing. He is creative, instructive and entertaning with his skit. He always shares the pain of the masses. His skit sometimes reflect the situation of the people I respect him!"

Akinbobola Timilehin Tclassic:

"No sabinhs ,no brain jotter who are now skit maker ??? But out of the 4 ooo bro shaggi owns it but I prefer giving it to macaroni because of his impact in naija as a youth I come in peace."

Oluwatobiloba Emmanuel Olanrewaju:

"I don't care about who is on the list or not, I only go for Mr macaroni. I love him for his satire, educative, informative and entertaining. I don't just laff but I look for education therein."

Shittu Omowunmi Basirat:

"I love taaoma but I chose Mr macaroni his comedy always educate me."

Nigerians vote Essence as song of the year

Legit.ng earlier asked fans about the best song they enjoyed in the year 2021.

WIzkid's Essence, Ckay's Love Nwantiti, are amongst the songs that were relevant for several months both locally and internationally.

Even though Ckay's song became and is still a TikTok sensation, it did not stand any chance with Wizkid's Essence, same as others.

Essence beat Bounce, Love Nwantiti and Bloody Samaritan to emerge as the readers' choice song of 2021.

Source: Legit.ng