Fan bases of top singers in Nigeria will never cease to compare and try to prove that their fave is better than the other

This year, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid have gone ahead to top charts with two of the three bagging Grammy and other awards

Legit.ng asked its readers to vote for the best male singer of the year and despite Wizkid and Burna Boy breaking records this year, they did not make it to number 1

2021 has been a great music year for Nigerians and the industry as a whole because this is probably the only year that the country has been represented so hard globally.

As expected, fans of Davido, Wizkid and Burna Boy were literally at each other's necks this year, keeping scores that would make their favourite singer better than the rest.

Davido is the male singer of the year according to Nigerians Photo credit: @adekunlegold/@wizkidayo/@burnaboygram/@davido

As the year draws to an end, Legit.ng asked its readers to pick their best male singer of 2021 among Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido and Adekunle Gold.

Despite the fact that this year has been a great year for Wizkid and Burna Boy, Davido floored them with a wide margin.

Adekunle Gold did not stand a chance in the category as he barely got any vote.

Nigerians vote for Davido

Glorious Crown:

"But what's Adekunle doing on this list now!!!! Somebody may sue you for this. Well I pick him."

Ifeanyi Goodluck:

"If I no choose Davido na wetin I again, he is my best male singer of the year, if u don't gerrit fem."

Ecosh Gift:

"A fan to good deeds and love for mankind! It's service to humanity always and for me it's Davido."

Kanadi Y. Bano:

"Davido is not just The Best Male Singer of the Year but also The Country's Best Man of the Year."

Odike Vin:

"Any award wey them nominate wizkid this 2021, just forget am. Big wizzy all the way.

Dr-Fix Big-Moves:

"Davido oooo cause of his generousity and hustle spirit which inspires."

Victoria Pearl:

"Big wiz is great. Davido has my vote on this. Grace is all over him."

Nigerians vote Essence as Song of the Year

2021 is unarguably the best year yet seeing as the Nigerian music industry rightfully earned its place with record-breaking achievements.

This year as well, some songs moved up from just regular singles to songs of the summer and Legit.ng asked its readers to vote.

Even though Ckay's song became and is still a TikTok sensation, it did not stand any chance with Wizkid's Essence, same as others on the list.

