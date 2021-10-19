Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage had earlier taken to social media to own up to an intimate video with her current partner that got leaked

The Somebody's Son crooner is very sure that her partner did not pull the stunt and someone has been demanding for money so as not to leak the tape

Well, the tape has allegedly hit social media and while people are trying to confirm if it was really Tiwa or not, they stand in her support

Tiwa Savage is back in the news and this time, it is because the intimate video she revealed leaked online has been reportedly circulated on social media.

Tiwa had earlier revealed that she was the one in the video and she had been blackmailed by someone who demanded a certain amount in other not to leak the said intimate tape.

The singer who claimed that she was not the least ashamed, refused to part with money and it led to the new development which has taken over social media.

Nigerians react

When Tiwa talked about the leaked intimate tape, she reiterated that her partner posted the video by accident and someone recorded it.

The video all over social media has now got people talking with quite a number of Nigerians extending support for and defending Tiwa Savage.

Read some of the comments sighted online below:

mrsnkay73:

"She should ask her boyfriend because the video was a close video and only her face was on the video.i really feel for her."

zhaynnie_trendy_wear:

"It could be anybody tomorrow, nobody is a saint…People will definitely get over this & move to another gist tomorrow! Nobody is a saint."

joyce_porsh:

"I still love her regardless, people learn from other’s mistakes."

officialjessycute:

"Yeah it’s tiwa. What’s the big deal about this. She’s of age to have sex. So everyone mind your business and leave her alone."

kayfisho:

"Tiwa @tiwasavage can never go wrong. Still her number 1 fan."

fatima_kitchen_utensils:

"My question is wat can someone gain after leaking the video? That won't stop us from enjoying her music."

Tiwa unbothered by blackmailer's threat

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage did not seem to be bothered by her blackmailer's threat over an intimate tape or the criticism of Nigerians including some of her colleagues over the matter.

A video showing the mother of one and her American colleague Brandy was spotted on social media and Tiwa looked happy.

Both women were seen dancing to the song Somebody Son they made together while showing off different dance steps.

