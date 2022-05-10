Nigerians have reacted to an emerging video of a female police officer controlling traffic in the rain

The officer of the law was spotted in the force's uniform and did the work without any umbrella or rain shield

While some netizens showered encomiums for what they tagged selfless service, others remarked on her facial expression and the state of the country

A female police officer has gone viral after she was recorded on camera organising traffic while it was raining.

The unidentified lady from Woji Police Division in Port Harcourt could be seen carrying out her duty with great energy.

She controlled traffic in the rain. Photo Credit: @instablog9ja

Source: Instagram

The recorder of the clip prayed God blessed her, while tagging her action selfless service.

Her action helped ease and organise traffic which would have been in a state of confusion owing to the downpour.

The clip which was shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram stirred mixed reactions as many took a swipe on the government for failing to install traffic lights in the area which should have handled what they lady was doing, others had issues with her countenance.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

@.tobiloba said:

"She won’t be in this situation if we have a functional government. Proper road network, functioning traffic lights and corrupt-free enforcement agencies."

@blaccquin said:

"Very commendable but don’t fall sick for a country like Nigeria, there’s no good hospitals here."

@egoumez said:

"She’ll fall sick doing this, nothing to hail here, if government installs working traffic lights and Y’all obey it, she wouldn’t have to do this under the rain and become ill much later…"

@tosan_wumi said:

"I feel like shedding tears she’s working so hard like this in this country where they pay them little."

@stanbnx said:

"God Help those who helps themselves, This only occurs when you do your work with pleasure, May God uplift her."

Female police officer gives furnished house to homeless woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female police officer had helped a homeless lady by giving her a furnished house.

One certain day, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Officer named Jennifer Parker got a routine call and was responding to it when she ran into Dunlap.

The officer learnt of Dunlap's struggles and that she had been sleeping in a car for the past three months. What startled Parker more was when she suggested a house with bullet holes and blood on it as a new home for Dunlap and the homeless lady accepted it wholeheartedly, describing it as 'perfect.'

Legit.ng learnt this made the officer go the extra mile to ensure it was a comfortable abode, given that it was the only option at her disposal to help Dunlap.

