Singer Tiwa Savage has got Nigerians talking after a video of her talking about her present challenge hit the internet

The mother of one revealed that someone has an intimate video of her with her current boyfriend

Tiwa stated that the person wants money so as not to release the video but she is not ready to part with her money

Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is currently in a dilemma as she recently revealed that she is being blackmailed by someone.

In a chat with a radio station in New York, the mother of one stated that the person blackmailing her has a sex tape of her with her current boyfriend.

Tiwa Savage says she’s being blackmailed. Photos: @tiwasavage, @power1051

Source: Instagram

How it all started

Narrating how it started, Tiwa said she was leaving a radio station when her road manager sent her a message and told her to check it immediately.

According to her, as soon as she opened it, she saw that it was a video she made with her man.

The mother of one stated that she sent it to her manager and then asked him what they could do about it. Tiwa's manager asked her how much the blackmailer was asking for.

Tiwa, however, noted that she is not ready to part with her money as the blackmailer may continue to request more money if she sends the first one.

She said:

"I'm not going to allow anyone blackmail me for doing something natural."

Watch her speak here

Nigerians react

As expected, Nigerians had something to say about Tiwa's predicament.

jayzur1:

"Who still makes s*x tapes??? Ask that your BF sha, e suppose know one or 2 abi how else una video use enter another person hand?? And u better not pay o, blackmailers never stop."

iam_obai_:

"The person you are datting planned this blackmail."

dining.ng:

"The person you are dating right now must know something about the recorded s’xx tape."

mirianchioma:

"The boyfriend cannot be trusted."

girliekenny:

"I suspect that ur bobo sha because how did the video get out?"

salaamstoall:

"The person she is dating is probably behind it because how?"

Tiwa Savage puts her beautiful body on display

Tiwa Savage visited Boti falls in Ghana and decided to share the mix-feelings experiences she had while trying to get the best content out of the beautiful location.

The singer shared lovely photos of herself in a green swimsuit and burst into tears-like smiles in the last slide when she released the pictures she got from the location via her verified Instagram page.

She also appreciated content creators who go the extra miles to deliver the best for their audience.

Source: Legit