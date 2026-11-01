BON Awards 2026: Love and New Notes, Agesinkole 2, Others Bag Multiple Nominations, See Full List
- Love and New Notes secured nine nominations at the 2026 Best of Nollywood Awards, making it the most-nominated film this year
- The Herd follows closely with eight nominations, while four other films each earned seven nominations ahead of the event scheduled to be held in Enugu
- Several of Nollywood's biggest names are in contention across acting, directing, and technical categories in a highly competitive year
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The race for this year's Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with Love and New Notes emerging as the frontrunner after securing nine nominations.
BON Awards' 18th edition was announced by the organisers ahead of this year’s ceremony scheduled to be held in Enugu State.
The Herd follows as the second most-nominated production with eight nods, setting up a compelling head-to-head across multiple categories.
Other movies, namely The Creek, Aba Blues, Colours of Fire and Efunroye: The Unicorn, each claimed seven nominations, while Asurf Oluseyi's 3 Cold Dishes picked up six. Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 both earned five nominations each.
BON Awards 2026 Full Nomination List
Best actor
- Bucci Franklin – The Creek
- Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey
- Jide Kene Achufusi – Aba Blues
- Timini Egbuson – Love and New Notes
- Uzor Arukwe – Colors of Fire
- Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes
Best actress
- Scarlet Gomez – Behind the Scenes
- Osas Ighodaro – Colors of Fire
- Mercy Aigbe – Everything Is New Again
- Sharon Ooja – Ordinary People
- Nse Ikpe Etim – Devil Is a Liar
- Osas Ighodaro – 3 Cold Dishes
Best supporting actor
- Akeem Ogara – Aisiki
- Mike Ezuruonye – Fehintola
- Kelechi Udegbе – The Creek
- Jide Awobona – Ile
- Prince Nelson Enwerem – Aba Blues
- Abba Ali Zaky – The Herd
- Ibrahim Suleiman – Evi
Best supporting actress
- Eniola Badmus – Love and New Notes
- Destiny Etiko – Behind the Scenes
- Damilola Oni – Aisiki
- Nancy Isime – Everything Is New Again
- Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman – The Herd
- Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr
Best kiss
- Vine Olugu & Mercy Aigbe – Everything Is New Again
- Timini Egbuson & Bolaji Ogunmola – Ajosepo 2: The Gathering
- Timini Egbuson & Sophie Alakija – Love and New Notes
- Michael Dappa & Princess Obuseh – Day and Night
- Jide Kene Achufusi & Angel Anosike – Aba Blues
Best social message
- Wrong Mum
- 3 Cold Dishes
- The Herd
- Oversabi Aunty
- Deja’s Scream
- Evi
Best short film
- Boys Don’t Sing
- The 9th
- Colony Red 2030
- Dear Ella
- Sweat and Blood
- Cut & Sew – Ìwẹmọ́
Best costume
- A Very Dirty Christmas
- Fehintola
- Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2
- Aisiki
- Behind the Scenes
- Colors of Fire
Best sound
- Okanjuwa
- The Covenant
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
- Oversabi Aunty
- Behind the Scenes
- Idia
Best soundtrack
- Si Olorun (A Letter to God)
- Ara Ile
- Love and New Notes
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
- Colors of Fire
- Evi
Best use of food
- Gingerrr
- Colors of Fire
- Ajosepo 2: The Gathering
- Okanjuwa
- Ìrètè: The Reckoning
Best indigenous
- Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
- King Lotanna
- Ile
- Isipo
- Olorisa
Best child actor
- Royal Aziomaku – Alechenu
- Daniel Adeshina – Irin Ajo
- Fiyin Asenuga – Grandpa Must Obey
- Nnamani Chibuike Wisdom – The 9th
- Tonye Tam Azorbo – Ekеmini
Best child actress
- Fisayo ‘Abebi’ Amodemaja – Irin Ajo
- Michelle Onamade – Kikiore
- Marcella Aipoh – Dear Ella
- Iremide Adeshina – Iye
- Okorie Emmanuella – The Hole Within
- Future Lolo Lamai – Love in Every Cell
Most promising actor
- Michael Dappa – Day and Night
- Vine Olugu – Everything Is New Again
- Emmanuel Nse – Half-Light
- Abba Ali Zaky – The Herd
- Oluwafemi Odugbesan – Olorisa
Most promising actress
- Angel Anosike – Aba Blues
- Sharon Rotimi – The Hole Within
- Tomike Adeoye – Okanjuwa
- Chisom Agoawuike – Half-Light
- Lizzy Jay – Si Olorun (A Letter to God)
Best production design
- Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2
- Colors of Fire
- Ìrètè: The Reckoning
- Ile
- Olorisa
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
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Best screenplay
- The Herd
- The Creek
- 3 Cold Dishes
- The Covenant
- Love and New Notes
- Si Olorun (A Letter to God)
Best use of makeup
- The Herd
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
- Olorisa
- Ìrètè: The Reckoning
- A Very Dirty Christmas
Movie with the best special effects
- The Creek
- The Beacon Man
- Colors of Fire
- Ìrètè: The Reckoning
- Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2
- Idia
Best editing
- Love and New Notes
- Idia
- A Very Dirty Christmas
- Okanjuwa
- The Beacon Man
- Grandpa Must Obey
Best documentary
- Marked
- The Rhythm of Ancestors: Yoruba Bata
Best series
- Scratch
- The Covenant
- Ordinary People
Best cinematography
- Behind the Scenes
- Aba Blues
- Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2
- Ajosepo 2: The Gathering
- Love and New Notes
- The Creek
Director of the year
- Toka McBaror – The Creek
- Jack’enneth Opukeme – Aba Blues
- Kayode Kasum – Love and New Notes
- Bayo Tijani & Abbey Lanre – Efunroye: The Unicorn
- Asurf Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes
- Daniel Etim Effiong – The Herd
Movie of the year
- The Creek
- Aba Blues
- Love and New Notes
- Efunroye: The Unicorn
- 3 Cold Dishes
- The Herd
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From emotional wins to standout performances, the night brought together Africa’s biggest entertainment stars in Lagos. Find out which films and stars took home the top honours.
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