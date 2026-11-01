Love and New Notes secured nine nominations at the 2026 Best of Nollywood Awards, making it the most-nominated film this year

The Herd follows closely with eight nominations, while four other films each earned seven nominations ahead of the event scheduled to be held in Enugu

Several of Nollywood's biggest names are in contention across acting, directing, and technical categories in a highly competitive year

The race for this year's Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory, with Love and New Notes emerging as the frontrunner after securing nine nominations.

BON Awards' 18th edition was announced by the organisers ahead of this year’s ceremony scheduled to be held in Enugu State.

Love and New Notes, The Herd lead 2026 BON Awards nominations. Credit: Femiadebayo, Timiniegbuson, Faithiawilliams

Source: Instagram

The Herd follows as the second most-nominated production with eight nods, setting up a compelling head-to-head across multiple categories.

Other movies, namely The Creek, Aba Blues, Colours of Fire and Efunroye: The Unicorn, each claimed seven nominations, while Asurf Oluseyi's 3 Cold Dishes picked up six. Behind the Scenes and Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2 both earned five nominations each.

BON Awards 2026 Full Nomination List

Best actor

Bucci Franklin – The Creek

Kanayo O. Kanayo – Grandpa Must Obey

Jide Kene Achufusi – Aba Blues

Timini Egbuson – Love and New Notes

Uzor Arukwe – Colors of Fire

Wale Ojo – 3 Cold Dishes

Best actress

Scarlet Gomez – Behind the Scenes

Osas Ighodaro – Colors of Fire

Mercy Aigbe – Everything Is New Again

Sharon Ooja – Ordinary People

Nse Ikpe Etim – Devil Is a Liar

Osas Ighodaro – 3 Cold Dishes

Best supporting actor

Akeem Ogara – Aisiki

Mike Ezuruonye – Fehintola

Kelechi Udegbе – The Creek

Jide Awobona – Ile

Prince Nelson Enwerem – Aba Blues

Abba Ali Zaky – The Herd

Ibrahim Suleiman – Evi

Best supporting actress

Eniola Badmus – Love and New Notes

Destiny Etiko – Behind the Scenes

Damilola Oni – Aisiki

Nancy Isime – Everything Is New Again

Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman – The Herd

Bisola Aiyeola – Gingerrr

Best kiss

Vine Olugu & Mercy Aigbe – Everything Is New Again

Timini Egbuson & Bolaji Ogunmola – Ajosepo 2: The Gathering

Timini Egbuson & Sophie Alakija – Love and New Notes

Michael Dappa & Princess Obuseh – Day and Night

Jide Kene Achufusi & Angel Anosike – Aba Blues

Best social message

Wrong Mum

3 Cold Dishes

The Herd

Oversabi Aunty

Deja’s Scream

Evi

Best short film

Boys Don’t Sing

The 9th

Colony Red 2030

Dear Ella

Sweat and Blood

Cut & Sew – Ìwẹmọ́

Best costume

A Very Dirty Christmas

Fehintola

Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2

Aisiki

Behind the Scenes

Colors of Fire

Best sound

Okanjuwa

The Covenant

Efunroye: The Unicorn

Oversabi Aunty

Behind the Scenes

Idia

Best soundtrack

Si Olorun (A Letter to God)

Ara Ile

Love and New Notes

Efunroye: The Unicorn

Colors of Fire

Evi

Best use of food

Gingerrr

Colors of Fire

Ajosepo 2: The Gathering

Okanjuwa

Ìrètè: The Reckoning

Best indigenous

Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2

Efunroye: The Unicorn

King Lotanna

Ile

Isipo

Olorisa

Best child actor

Royal Aziomaku – Alechenu

Daniel Adeshina – Irin Ajo

Fiyin Asenuga – Grandpa Must Obey

Nnamani Chibuike Wisdom – The 9th

Tonye Tam Azorbo – Ekеmini

Best child actress

Fisayo ‘Abebi’ Amodemaja – Irin Ajo

Michelle Onamade – Kikiore

Marcella Aipoh – Dear Ella

Iremide Adeshina – Iye

Okorie Emmanuella – The Hole Within

Future Lolo Lamai – Love in Every Cell

Most promising actor

Michael Dappa – Day and Night

Vine Olugu – Everything Is New Again

Emmanuel Nse – Half-Light

Abba Ali Zaky – The Herd

Oluwafemi Odugbesan – Olorisa

Most promising actress

Angel Anosike – Aba Blues

Sharon Rotimi – The Hole Within

Tomike Adeoye – Okanjuwa

Chisom Agoawuike – Half-Light

Lizzy Jay – Si Olorun (A Letter to God)

Best production design

Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2

Colors of Fire

Ìrètè: The Reckoning

Ile

Olorisa

Efunroye: The Unicorn

Best screenplay

The Herd

The Creek

3 Cold Dishes

The Covenant

Love and New Notes

Si Olorun (A Letter to God)

Best use of makeup

The Herd

Efunroye: The Unicorn

Olorisa

Ìrètè: The Reckoning

A Very Dirty Christmas

Movie with the best special effects

The Creek

The Beacon Man

Colors of Fire

Ìrètè: The Reckoning

Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2

Idia

Best editing

Love and New Notes

Idia

A Very Dirty Christmas

Okanjuwa

The Beacon Man

Grandpa Must Obey

Best documentary

Marked

The Rhythm of Ancestors: Yoruba Bata

Best series

Scratch

The Covenant

Ordinary People

Best cinematography

Behind the Scenes

Aba Blues

Agesinkole (King of Thieves) 2

Ajosepo 2: The Gathering

Love and New Notes

The Creek

Director of the year

Toka McBaror – The Creek

Jack’enneth Opukeme – Aba Blues

Kayode Kasum – Love and New Notes

Bayo Tijani & Abbey Lanre – Efunroye: The Unicorn

Asurf Oluseyi – 3 Cold Dishes

Daniel Etim Effiong – The Herd

Movie of the year

The Creek

Aba Blues

Love and New Notes

Efunroye: The Unicorn

3 Cold Dishes

The Herd

AMVCA 2026: Check Out Full List of Winners

Legit.ng reported on the 2026 AMVCA, Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, including the full list of nominees and winners across film, television and digital content.

From emotional wins to standout performances, the night brought together Africa’s biggest entertainment stars in Lagos. Find out which films and stars took home the top honours.

Source: Legit.ng