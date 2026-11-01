Petrol prices fell by up to ₦81 per litre at major depots as Dangote Refinery intensifies competition

Several Lagos depots cut wholesale prices between October 26 and October 30, while Calabar rates also declined

Motorists may see relief, but depot cuts do not guarantee equal reductions at filling stations

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian motorists may be heading for some relief as petrol prices decline across major depots, with reductions reaching approximately ₦81 per litre amid growing competition between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and independent fuel marketers.

The latest adjustments have triggered a fresh round of price competition in Nigeria's downstream petroleum sector, forcing depot operators to review their wholesale rates to attract buyers and maintain market share.

New data reveals why petrol prices are crashing in Nigeria despite high crude costs. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The development comes as marketers respond to changing international oil prices, increased domestic fuel availability and competitive pressure from Dangote Refinery's distribution network.

Dangote refinery drives petrol price competition

One major factor behind the reductions is the growing influence of Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Nigeria's fuel supply chain.

The refinery and marketers operating under its consortium arrangement have adjusted petrol prices, with reported gantry offers falling to approximately ₦1,210 per litre.

The reductions have placed independent depot operators under pressure to review their prices or risk losing customers to competitors offering cheaper products.

Industry observers say the competition is particularly intense in Lagos, where several petroleum storage facilities compete for bulk buyers.

With marketers increasingly sensitive to price differences, even modest reductions can influence purchasing decisions and force competing suppliers to respond.

Lagos depots record significant price reductions

Between October 26 and October 30, petrol prices declined across several Lagos depots, with average reductions reaching approximately ₦81 per litre.

African Terminal reportedly reduced its petrol price from ₦1,340 to ₦1,260 per litre, representing an ₦80 decrease.

Ardova also adjusted its wholesale price from ₦1,340 to ₦1,260 per litre during the period.

Other depot operators, including Matrix and independent marketers, have reviewed their offers in response to changing market conditions.

In Calabar, some reported wholesale prices fell towards ₦1,298 per litre, although actual rates vary by supplier, location and transaction date.

Global crude prices influence petrol costs

International crude oil prices remain another important factor influencing domestic petrol prices.

Lower crude benchmarks can reduce refining costs and imported petrol prices, depending on exchange rates, freight charges and contractual arrangements, according to a Punch report.

However, the relationship is not automatic.

Nigeria's downstream market remains sensitive to foreign exchange movements, logistics expenses and international petroleum product prices.

Consequently, declining crude prices do not necessarily translate into immediate or equivalent reductions at filling stations.

Data shows why Dangote and other depots are crashing petrol prices nationwide. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What cheaper petrol means for Nigerians

For motorists, transport operators and businesses, sustained wholesale price reductions could eventually ease operating costs.

However, depot prices differ from retail pump prices, which include transportation, distribution margins and other expenses.

A reduction of ₦81 per litre at the depot therefore does not guarantee an identical decrease at filling stations.

Nevertheless, stronger competition between Dangote-backed marketers and independent suppliers could create further opportunities for price adjustments.

For millions of Nigerians struggling with expensive transportation and rising living costs, the biggest test will be whether the wholesale reductions translate into meaningful savings at the pump.

Depot owners release new prices nationwide

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s downstream petroleum market is witnessing fresh competition as depot owners release new petrol prices across major cities, with Dangote Refinery maintaining a significantly lower ex-gantry price.

The latest figures show considerable differences between depot prices in Lagos, Warri, Calabar and Port Harcourt, raising questions about how the widening price gap could affect fuel marketers and motorists.

Source: Legit.ng