Cubana Chief Priest took rapper Zlatan Ibile to visit a top politician in Banana Island ahead of the singer's wedding on October 24, 2026

The celebrity barman shared a video of the visit on Instagram on October 18, featuring Ebonyi governorship candidate Ifeanyi Odii

Fans praised Cubana Chief Priest for his role as a bridge between new and established circles of power and influence

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest has shared the details of a special pre-wedding visit he arranged for rapper Zlatan Ibile, days before the musician ties the knot with his longtime partner Davita on October 24, 2026.

On October 18, 2026, the celebrity barman, whose real name is Pascal Okechukwu, took to Instagram to share a video of Ifeanyi and Zlatan at what he described as a "Palace of Hope, Love, Wealth, Support & Restoration" in Banana Island, Lagos.

Cubana Chief Priest takes Zlatan Ibile to meet Ebonyi politician Ifeanyi Odii ahead of the rapper’s wedding. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

The visit was to personally invite Ifeanyi Odii, the 2027 APC governorship candidate for Ebonyi State, to the upcoming wedding.

Cubana Chief Priest's message to Zlatan Ibile

In his caption, Cubana Chief Priest made it clear that the gesture carried deep personal meaning, suggesting that being brought to this particular location is a sign of genuine affection and brotherhood.

The celebrity barman wrote:

"Took My Bro @zlatan_ibile To The Palace Of Hope, Love, Wealth, Support & Restoration In Banana Island To Invite His Excellency @ifeanyicodii The incoming Governor Of Ebonyi State For The Wedding. As Long As Say Na Marriage Cp Go Support, Na Here I Dey Collect Power, If I Carry You Come Here Just Know I Love You So Much. This Saturday We Are Celebrating Love Birds Zanku & Davita With So Much Joy, Lifestyle & Nakupenda ❤️ Go Hard Or Go Home 🎶"

Check out Cubana CP's Instagram post about Zlatan Ibile below:

Fans react to Cubana Chief Priest's post

The post drew warm reactions from fans who praised Cubana Chief Priest for his loyalty and his ability to connect people across different levels of influence.

@gnal.light commented:

"Hot hot zlatan ibile in cubana chiefpriest around 🔥🔥💯👈 Jah keep on blessings you all for ever Amen 🙏🙏 .."

@pablo_krypto wrote:

"One thing about CP is, he will always be in the midst of greatness, you are a bridge connecting the new money to the old money.. This is just my observation…"

@pa_trick1306 reacted:

"Doro 🔥🔥 omere impossibility possible."

@iam_donsylvester said:

"CP… Onye through pass ❤️🔥"

@the_real_nechy added:

"🔥Cp no small"

Rapper Zlatan Ibile meets Ebonyi politician Ifeanyi Odii ahead of his October 24, 2026, wedding to Davita. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest/zlatan_ibile

Source: Instagram

Zlatan Ibile’s fiancée Davita opens up about how they met

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Zlatan Ibile’s fiancée, Davita, explained that the rapper was too shy to ask for her number himself when they first met.

In a wedding documentary teaser, Davita said Zlatan sent someone else to get her contact, while the singer described her as his “final piece” and credited their relationship to God.

The couple also shared playful moments about their spending habits and stubbornness before ending the clip with a joint prayer for their marriage.

Source: Legit.ng