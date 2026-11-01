Christian and Muslim youth leaders gathered in Lagos on October 31, 2026, for an interreligious peace summit organised by YOWICAN and NACOMYO

Representatives from both religious groups formally signed a peace accord pledging to resist hate speech, divisive agendas and political manipulation

Key stakeholders at the summit, attended by Legit.ng, urged young Nigerians to become peacebuilders rather than tools for political mobilisation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos State - Christian and Muslim youth leaders have signed a formal interreligious peace accord at a summit held in Lagos on Saturday, October 31, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the youth leaders pledged to reject violence, hate speech and attempts by politicians to use young people as political thugs.

Christian and Muslim youth leaders sign a peace accord in Lagos to promote religious tolerance and unity.

Source: Original

The South-West Zonal Interreligious Peace Accord Summit was jointly organised by the National Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) and the National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO). It took place at the Bishop Stephen Adegbite Hall, Senator Oluremi Tinubu CAN Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, and was attended by Legit.ng.

The summit, themed 'Building Bridges of Faith and Politics: Strengthening Peace, Unity, and National Development Through Christian-Muslim Collaboration,' brought together youth leaders and stakeholders from both faiths to deliberate on interfaith relations, peaceful coexistence and national development.

Peace accord signed against political manipulation

The formal signing of the accord was the centrepiece of the summit, with representatives of both religious groups putting pen to paper as a symbol of their shared commitment to dialogue, mutual understanding and religious tolerance across the South-West region.

The agreement reached at the summit was a collective stand against politicians who seek to recruit or manipulate young Nigerians for violent ends. Participants urged youths to resist every attempt to weaponise religion or ethnicity for political gain, warning that such agendas pose a direct threat to national stability.

The youth leaders called on young people of both faiths to become ambassadors of peace in their schools, communities and places of worship, stressing that religious differences should not translate into hostility or violence between Nigerians.

Beyond rejecting violence, participants urged young Nigerians to channel their energy into education, skills acquisition, entrepreneurship and leadership development as a means of contributing to the country's growth.

Religious leaders, traditional rulers, community figures and political officeholders were equally called upon to use their platforms to discourage religious intolerance and the incitement of violence among the youth.

Summit calls for grassroots peacebuilding beyond the hall

The summit made clear that the peace accord should not remain a symbolic gesture confined to the event venue. Participants urged Christian and Muslim youths to carry its message to their respective states, local government areas, schools and religious institutions throughout the South-West.

Sustained collaboration between both organisations was recommended, particularly in the areas of youth development, peace education, community engagement and conflict prevention.

A communiqué shared with Legit.ng closed with a charge to the younger generation, stating that they should be remembered not for violence but for the peace they built and the bridges they forged. It called on political leaders, religious institutions and other stakeholders to embrace the spirit of the agreement.

The document was signed by Ven. Orowolo Ademola Daniel, National Chairman of YOWICAN; Nehemiah Nanmwa Michael, National Secretary of YOWICAN; Shehu Garba Ibrahim, National Secretary II of NACOMYO; and Mudashir Ayokunle Bello, representing the Southern Secretary of NACOMYO.

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Source: Legit.ng