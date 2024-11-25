Video from the 2024 Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards in Ilorin, Kwara state, have emerged on social media

Femi Adebayo's epic movie Jagun Jagun bagged the most award, while veteran actor Kanayo received a Lifetime Achievement Award

While Odunlade Adekola was absent, his movie Orisa, as well as actress Mercy Aigbe, were among those recognised

The Best of Nollywood (BON) Awards for 2024 took place on Sunday, November 24, in Ilorin, Kwara state, and was attended by some of the movie industry's most popular faces.

Ayo Mogaji, Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kanayo O Kanayo, Femi Adebayo, Muka Ray, and Tope Adebayo, among others, attended the event. Kwara state governor Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq also graced the event.

Femi Adebayo, Kanayo, other celebs at BON Awards in Ilorin. Credit: femiadebayosalamsalami/kanayookanayo

Femi Adebayo's hit movie Jagun Jagun swept most of the awards, winning Best Director, Best Actor, Best Use of Sound Effects, Best Art Design and Best Use of Costumes.

Watch the moment Femi Adebayo received Best Actor of the year award below:

Watch another video of Jagun Jagun bagging best director award below:

Below is another video of Femi Adebayo winning award:

Below is a video of Mercy Aigbe of bagging best supporting actress award

Below is a video of Ayo Mogaji receiving best on behalf of Odunlade's Orisa

Kanayo bags Lifetime Achievement Award

The veteran actor shared a video showing the moment governor AbdulRazaq presented him with his award.

Sharing the news with his fans, Kanayo wrote,

"Happening NOW in Ilorin, Kwara State, i was conferred with a Special Recognition Award, ( Lifetime Achievement Award) At the BEST OF NOLLYWOOD AWRDS, 2024, for my contributions to the growth of the Entertainment industry in Africa, presented by His Excellency, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Executive Governor, Kwara State."

Watch Kanayo's video below:

Jagun Jagun bags nominations at AMAA Award

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Femi Adebayo announced a milestone recorded in his career in a post online.

He disclosed that his movie, Jagun Jagun, bagged seven nominations as AMAA Awards organisers unveiled its nomination list.

Reacting to the feat just recorded with his film, the actor thanked the cast and crew of the film, which trended in several countries.

