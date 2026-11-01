Islamic singer Aminat Obirere has come under criticism after performing at the 2026 Odun Ifa Festival in Ogun State

A video circulating online showed the singer dressed in a flowing robe while performing one of her hit songs at the cultural event

One critic questioned the position of Muslims who condemn music after seeing an Islamic singer perform at an Ifa festival

Islamic singer Aminat Obirere has faced criticism following her performance at the 2026 Odun Ifa Festival in Ogun State.

The singer was among the performers at the event, which celebrated Yoruba heritage, tradition and the spiritual significance of the Ifa culture.

A video circulating online captured Obirere dressed in a flowing robe as she sang one of her popular songs at the festival.

Aminat Obirere was seen performing at the 2026 Odun Ifa Festival. Photos: @asiwajutv/@aminatobirere/IG.

Source: Instagram

However, her appearance at the event has not gone down well with some Nigerians, particularly individuals from the Muslim community.

Aminat Obirere's performance draws criticism

The performance has prompted questions about the relationship between religious identity, music and participation in traditional cultural events.

One critic took to social media to express displeasure, questioning Muslims who condemn music but appear to have a different position when an Islamic singer performs at an event associated with Ifa tradition.

The critic wrote:

“When we condemn music, the hypocrite Muslims are naming us extremists, later you go wise…”

The comment suggested that the singer's performance had reignited conversations about differing religious views on music and cultural participation.

What happened at the Odun Ifa Festival?

The 2026 Ifa Festival was hosted by the families of High Chief Ayoola Adeyiolaifa, the Oluna of Omode Egbaland.

The event took place at Olunla Villa, Balogun Quarters, Owode Egba, Ogun State.

Organisers described it as an opportunity to experience the richness of Yoruba heritage, tradition, and the spiritual essence of the culture.

Watch the X video of Aminat Obirere's performance here:

Aminat Obirere's performance draws criticism

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@taiwo_oracle stated:

"Nigeria ti daru .. everybody just dey do how them like ...pastor dey talk nonsense on pulpit fighting for tithes,alfas dey talk nonsense and they fight eachother,our spiritual musicans dey so rubbish...may God take control"

@gen_var shared:

"When we condemn music, the hypocrite Muslims are naming us extremists, later you go wise.."

@hassan_sas89 noted:

"This one's can't be called Islamic singers"

@ola.zillion8 wrote:

"Katikati.... Islamic singer singing during ifa festival"

Critics call out Aminat Obirere for not being a true Islamic singer. Photo: @aminatobirere/IG.

Source: Instagram

Speculation trails Islamic singer Saoti Arewa’s appearance

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of Islamic singer Saoti Arewa has emerged online, and fans are worried about the health of the music star.

In the clip, his old and recent looks were compared, as many asked questions about his welfare.

They speculated that he might be going through a health challenge and prayed that Allah would heal him.

Source: Legit.ng