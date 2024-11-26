Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe recently bagged Best Supporting Actress at the just concluded BON Awards

Videos making the rounds online saw the manner the wealthy businessman celebrated his wife over her recognition

The mum of two further shared her appreciation towards the industry recognition, as she thanked her husband for his support

Nigerian actress Mercy Aigbe is filled with gratitude for taking home the BON Awards' Best Supporting Actress award.

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood celebrities, filmmakers, and industry professionals convened at the Sugar Factory Film Studios in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Sunday for the Best of Nollywood awards.

Mercy Aigbe and husband shine on stage at BON Awards. Credit: @realmercyaigbe

Mercy Aigbe, who bagged the Best Supporting Actress winner attended with her husband, Kazim Adeoti.

She dedicated the honour to everyone who has helped her thus far, posting on her Instagram page that she was incredibly grateful. Without their love and support, Mercy Aigbe would not exist, she said, which meant the world to her.

A video shared online saw when Kazim and his woman climbed the podium to receive the honorary plaque.

On her Instagram page, she expressed her deep gratitude, dedicating the award to all those who have supported her along the way. She noted how there would be no Mercy Aigbe without their love and support, which means the world to her.

“OVERWHELMED WITH GRATITUDE.

"This Award is for everyone who have supported me thus far! My family, Friends, Colleagues and my incredible fans! There is no Mercy Aigbe without y’all! Your love and support mean the world! My ever supportive hubby @kazimadeoti.

"I dedicate this to everyone who went to the cinemas last year December to see ADAOMODADDY y’all made this moment possible - THANK YOU.”

Netizens react to Mercy Aigbe’s award

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mariam_trish:

"Congratulations sweet mama❤️,well deserved."

wangaraufoods:

"Big congratulations on your win 🏆 👏, keep winning for life."

_harry_tv:

"Congratulations mummy ❤️more to come because Thinline will pack more awards."

chefbiicateringservices:

"Huge congratulations to you mama. THIN LINE IS COMING… ON GOD🤲🏾 … we are ready for the thrills, fun and laughter. Dec 13th."

taielemeshookesanjo:

"Congratulations, my darling daughter. You deserved the award.you are too hard working."

phunshor_gold:

"Congratulations momma💕💕so happy to see this! More wins . Thin Line is coming December 13th!"

Mercy Aigbe's hubby parties with first wife

The actress responded to the viral party moments of her husband, Kazim Adeoti, and his first wife, Funsho Adeoti.

Kazim's friend, Prince Leke Ijiyode, the Sooko Omolaso to the Ooni of Ife, had invited him, his first wife, and a few of his closest friends to his daughter's wedding held in Minnesota, United States, on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Sighting the video online, Mercy Aigbe expressed her regret for not being present at the event. She then praised her husband and admired his physical .

