Kunle Soname, founder of Bet9ja, has investments in several sectors, including aviation, banking, football, agriculture and manufacturing

His businesses include ValueJet, Remo Stars FC, Optimus Bank, Ceramco Trading Limited and Kuker Farms & Processing Limited

Beyond Bet9ja, Soname has expanded his business interests into hospitality and European football

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Kunle Soname is widely recognised as the founder of Bet9ja, one of Nigeria’s biggest sports betting platforms. However, his business interests extend beyond g*mbling into aviation, banking, football, agriculture, hospitality and manufacturing.

Over the years, the Nigerian entrepreneur has built a diverse portfolio of businesses, investing in sectors that serve different segments of the economy.

Meet Kunle Soname: The Bet9ja Founder Behind ValueJet, Remo Stars and Other Businesses

Source: UGC

Here are some of the companies associated with the entrepreneur, according to Billionaire Africa.

1. Bet9ja

Soname launched Bet9ja in 2013, tapping into the growing popularity of football and online sports betting in Nigeria. The platform quickly gained traction among football fans and betting enthusiasts, establishing itself as a major player in the country's betting industry.

Beyond Bet9ja, Soname has invested in several businesses, reflecting his interest in expanding across different industries.

2. ValueJet

Soname ventured into aviation in 2022 with the launch of ValueJet, a Nigerian airline operating domestic routes.

The airline entered a market characterised by high operating costs, infrastructure challenges and concerns about flight reliability. Its entry marked an expansion of Soname's business interests into commercial aviation.

ValueJet operates within Nigeria's competitive aviation sector, where airlines face pressure from rising fuel prices, foreign exchange costs and other operational expenses.

3. Remo Stars FC

Soname founded Remo Stars Football Club as part of his investment in football and his commitment to developing his home community of Ikenne, Ogun State.

The club has risen through Nigeria's football ranks to compete in the country's top division. It has also gained recognition for its focus on developing young players.

Remo Stars represents a combination of sports investment, youth development and community engagement, with the club providing a platform for emerging football talents.

4. Clube Desportivo Feirense

Soname expanded his football investments beyond Nigeria in 2015 when he acquired an interest in Clube Desportivo Feirense, a Portuguese football club.

The investment marked another step in his involvement in professional football, extending his interests into the European sporting market.

The club competes in Portugal's football system, providing Soname with a presence in a market known for developing players and transferring talent to bigger European leagues.

5. Ceramco Trading Limited

Soname's business portfolio also includes Ceramco Trading Limited, a company involved in the ceramics and building materials market.

The business deals in ceramic tiles and sanitary ware, including products marketed under the FERRI Porcelanato brand.

The investment gives him exposure to Nigeria's construction and real estate supply chains, where demand for finishing materials is linked to housing development and commercial property projects.

6. Optimus Bank

Optimus Bank is another financial services venture associated with Soname, who is a co-founder and shareholder of the institution.

The bank operates in Nigeria's competitive financial services sector, where traditional lenders and newer entrants are investing in technology to improve customer experience and service delivery.

Its presence adds banking to Soname's portfolio, complementing his investments in consumer-facing businesses.

7. BLFA Hotel

Soname also has interests in hospitality through BLFA Hotel, a lodging establishment located in Ikenne, Ogun State.

The hotel adds another dimension to his local investments, with the hospitality business serving visitors and other customers in the community.

Its location also reflects the entrepreneur's continued business presence in his home state.

8. Kuker Holdings

Kuker Holdings is a private investment vehicle associated with Soname and used to manage business interests and investments.

Although publicly available information about its operations is limited, the company has been linked to investments beyond his better-known ventures.

Kuker Holdings reportedly holds shares in EnjoyCorp, a company associated with Champion Breweries in Nigeria, giving it exposure to the country's beverage industry.

9. Kuker Farms & Processing Limited

Soname's investments also extend to agriculture through Kuker Farms & Processing Limited, based in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The company processes and sells poultry products, including fresh fillets, frozen chicken wings and whole birds.

Its operations place the business within Nigeria's poultry value chain, which supplies households, restaurants and other food businesses.

Investments in poultry processing can also create opportunities to add value to agricultural products beyond primary production.

Meet Kunle Soname: The Bet9ja Founder Behind ValueJet, Remo Stars and Other Businesses

Source: UGC

A diversified business portfolio

Soname's business interests span several sectors of the Nigerian economy, from sports betting and banking to aviation, football, agriculture and manufacturing.

The range of investments demonstrates a strategy of building businesses across industries rather than relying on a single source of income.

While Bet9ja remains the venture most closely associated with his name, his other interests highlight the broader scope of his entrepreneurial activities.

Source: Legit.ng