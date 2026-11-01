Finland Invites Single Foreigners for Free Trip in 2027, Releases How to Apply
- Visit Finland launched Finnish Dinner Date, offering 16 international singles all-expenses-paid trips to Helsinki and Tampere in February 2027
- The campaign was inspired by sinkkukori, a Finnish dating trend where grocery shoppers use pink baskets to signal they are single
- Winners will join a group dinner with local Finnish singles, featuring menus created by some of Finland's leading chefs
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Finland is offering 16 international singles free flights, hotel accommodation, and a four-day itinerary to come to the country for a blind date experience in February 2027, in a campaign announced on October 20.
The initiative, called Finnish Dinner Date, was launched by Visit Finland, the country's official tourism board, as part of a broader effort to put Finnish cuisine on the international map. Eight participants will travel to Helsinki, Finland's capital on the coast, while another eight will visit Tampere, a city in the Lakeland region. Travel will take place between February 9 and 19, 2027.
What the free trips cover
Forbes reported that beyond the flights and accommodation, winners will take part in a structured itinerary of cultural and culinary activities, including outdoor excursions, sauna sessions, and sightseeing. The centrepiece of each trip is a group dinner where the eight international visitors will sit alongside two local Finnish singles and share a tasting menu put together by one of Finland's top chefs.
Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, said the campaign reflects the role food plays in Finnish social life. "Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way," she said in the announcement.
The dating trend that started it all
The campaign draws on a real Finnish phenomenon called sinkkukori, which translates to "single basket." At certain supermarkets across the country, shoppers can pick up a pink basket to quietly signal that they are single and open to meeting someone. The tradition gained widespread attention after it went viral online, and Visit Finland decided to take the concept further by turning it into an international dating and travel experience.
Finland has ranked as the world's happiest country for nine years running, but its food culture has largely stayed under the radar compared to that of other Nordic nations such as Sweden and Denmark. Visit Finland is counting on the romantic angle to draw fresh attention to what the country has to offer on a plate.
There is no word yet on how participants can apply or what the selection process will involve.
Canada announces new categories of visa
Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.
The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng