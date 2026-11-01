Visit Finland launched Finnish Dinner Date, offering 16 international singles all-expenses-paid trips to Helsinki and Tampere in February 2027

The campaign was inspired by sinkkukori, a Finnish dating trend where grocery shoppers use pink baskets to signal they are single

Winners will join a group dinner with local Finnish singles, featuring menus created by some of Finland's leading chefs

Finland is offering 16 international singles free flights, hotel accommodation, and a four-day itinerary to come to the country for a blind date experience in February 2027, in a campaign announced on October 20.

The initiative, called Finnish Dinner Date, was launched by Visit Finland, the country's official tourism board, as part of a broader effort to put Finnish cuisine on the international map. Eight participants will travel to Helsinki, Finland's capital on the coast, while another eight will visit Tampere, a city in the Lakeland region. Travel will take place between February 9 and 19, 2027.

Finland to organise blind dates, invites foreigners Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the free trips cover

Forbes reported that beyond the flights and accommodation, winners will take part in a structured itinerary of cultural and culinary activities, including outdoor excursions, sauna sessions, and sightseeing. The centrepiece of each trip is a group dinner where the eight international visitors will sit alongside two local Finnish singles and share a tasting menu put together by one of Finland's top chefs.

Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, said the campaign reflects the role food plays in Finnish social life. "Food brings Finns together, and now we are inviting travellers to join us in a truly one-of-a-kind way," she said in the announcement.

The dating trend that started it all

The campaign draws on a real Finnish phenomenon called sinkkukori, which translates to "single basket." At certain supermarkets across the country, shoppers can pick up a pink basket to quietly signal that they are single and open to meeting someone. The tradition gained widespread attention after it went viral online, and Visit Finland decided to take the concept further by turning it into an international dating and travel experience.

Finland has ranked as the world's happiest country for nine years running, but its food culture has largely stayed under the radar compared to that of other Nordic nations such as Sweden and Denmark. Visit Finland is counting on the romantic angle to draw fresh attention to what the country has to offer on a plate.

There is no word yet on how participants can apply or what the selection process will involve.

Finnish government organises blind dates Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Canada announces new categories of visa

Legit.ng earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has opened public consultations on proposed changes to Express Entry category-based selection for 2027, in a move that could significantly alter the permanent residence pathway for skilled workers globally.

The consultation period opened on August 4, 2026, and closes on September 1, giving stakeholders less than a month to submit input that could shape how Canada selects economic immigrants next year.

Source: Legit.ng