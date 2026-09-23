Timini Egbuson posted coordinated denim photos with co-star Bimbo Ademoye, sparking massive reactions online

The duo posed beside a vintage sports car in what appeared to be a promo shoot for their upcoming film

Celebrities including Iyabo Ojo, Funke Akindele, and Bambam flooded the comments with fire and love emojis

Nollywood actor Timini Egbuson set social media ablaze on September 23, 2026, after posting a series of professional photos alongside actress Bimbo Ademoye, leaving fans and fellow celebrities completely beside themselves.

The two actors, who have long been the subject of relationship speculation, appeared in coordinated denim and fringe western-style outfits, posing beside a classic vintage sports car in what has been described as promotional material for their latest film together.

Timini Egbuson makes special post about himself and Bimbo Ademoye. Credit: @timiniegbuson, @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The shoot had a polished, cinematic feel that only added to the romantic energy fans were already projecting onto the pair.

Bimbo accompanied her own version of the post with a caption that did little to cool the excitement:

"Down to ride till the very end."

Timini and Bimbo's Relationship Status

Despite the undeniable chemistry and years of close friendship in the public eye, the true nature of Timini Egbuson and Bimbo Ademoye's relationship has never been officially confirmed by either party. That ambiguity, however, has only made fans more invested in every joint appearance and post they share.

With the film promotion now underway, it is clear that the pair are leaning into their natural on-screen and off-screen connection to build buzz around the project.

See the Instagram post Timini made that caught the attention of many online:

Nollywood Stars React to the Photos

The comment sections quickly became a gathering of some of Nollywood's biggest names. Funke Akindele, Efe Irele, Kemi Korede, Iyabo Ojo, Paschaline Alex, Bambam, and Beverly Osu all dropped fire and love emojis, effectively endorsing the chemistry on full display.

Fans were equally animated.

@Lylaws wrote, "Our pre-wedding shoot is on fire."

@Jarinola kept it short with:

"Too cute."

@temmybaby003 chimed in:

"The Egbuson's this ship no go sink. Amen."

@graceekpu added:

"It's the number plate for me. We go love o!"

@pharee.dah_ issued a plea:

"Get married already."

@naza.mekpere summed up what many were thinking:

"This two must marry button."

Timini Egbuson’s post about self and Bimbo Ademoye gets fans talking. Credit: @timini

Source: Instagram

Timini pens birthday note for Bimbo Ademoye

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Timini Egbuson left social media buzzing with a heartfelt birthday message to his colleague, Bimbo Ademoye.

In a post that quickly went viral, Timini shared a romantic clip of the duo from a movie scene, praising Bimbo as “amazing” and expressing how lucky he feels to have her in his life.

He added a playful yet affectionate note, saying that when he counts his blessings, he counts her twice. He stated, "If I’m counting blessings, I’ll count having you in my corner 100 times. Y’all help me wish this amazing soul @bimboademoye a happy birthday. Till the wheels fall off babyyyyyyyy."

Source: Legit.ng