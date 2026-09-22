Adeleke University, located in Ede, Osun State, announced the closure of admission into a particular programme programme

The closure affects prospective students who had hoped to study the course at the institution for the 2026/2027 academic session

Admission into other programmes across the university's colleges and faculties remains open for the new session

Adeleke University, located along Logun-Ogberin Road in Ede, Osun State, has announced the closure of admission into its MBBS Medicine and Surgery programme for the 2026/2027 academic session.

The notice, published on the university's official website, reads plainly:

"Admission into the Medicine and Surgery programme is now closed."

Adeleke University closes admission to 1 department. Photo credit: @aadeleke, Adeleke University.

Source: UGC

No further explanation was provided regarding the reason for the closure or whether it is a temporary or permanent measure.

Medicine and Surgery Admission Closed at Adeleke University

The announcement is significant for thousands of Nigerian students who had earmarked Adeleke University as a destination for medical training.

Medicine and Surgery remains one of the most sought-after courses among Nigerian JAMB candidates each year, and the closure of admission into the programme at any institution is certain to redirect a large number of prospective applicants elsewhere.

The university's College of Medicine, which houses the MBBS programme, is listed on its website alongside other health-related departments under the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.

These include Nursing, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiology, Anatomy, Public Health, and Health Information Management.

Admission into these related programmes does not appear to be affected by the current notice.

Other Programmes Still Open for 2026/2027

Beyond the health sciences, Adeleke University continues to accept applications across a wide range of departments for the 2026/2027 session.

These span the College of Pharmacy, where students can pursue a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, as well as faculties covering Engineering, Sciences, Arts, Business and Social Sciences, and Law.

Prospective students seeking further information or wishing to apply for any of the open programmes can reach the university's admissions office.

Adeleke university releases approves fees

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adeleke University in Ede, Osun state, published its approved fee schedule for the 2026/2027 academic session, covering all faculties.

Medicine students face the highest annual bill at N6.75 million, while Health Information Management students pay the lowest fees on the list.

Source: Legit.ng