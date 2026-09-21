Star Lomo Premiere: Funke Akindele, Others React As Kamo State Honours Late Nigerian Icons in Style
- Content creator Kamo State held the premiere of his debut cinema movie, Star Lomo, in Lagos on Sunday, September 20
- The event drew top Nollywood names including Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Iyabo Ojo and Kiekie
- Kamo State wore a striking jacket featuring images of late legends in the entertainment industry, drawing attention from Funke Akindele and fans online
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Content creator turned filmmaker Akinyoola Ayoola, popularly known as Kamo State, marked a major milestone on Sunday, September 20, as he hosted the premiere of his debut cinema film, Star Lomo, in Lagos.
The event drew a crowd of recognisable faces from the Nigerian entertainment industry, including actors Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, Mo Bimpe, Dele Omowoli, and Iyabo Ojo, as well as comedian Kiekie.
Kamo State's tribute jacket steals the show
Beyond the screening itself, one detail from the evening captured widespread attention: the creator's outfit. Kamo State stepped out in a custom piece. His jacket was covered in photographs of late Nigerian icons, including Onyeka Onwenu, Ayinla Omowura, Mohbad, and Fela Kuti, a deliberate and deeply personal tribute woven into his big night.
The look resonated well beyond the venue. Nollywood's box-office heavyweight Funke Akindele was among the people who liked his Instagram post showcasing the outfit.
Sharing his excitement on Instagram, Kamo State wrote: "Tonight my friends are about to watch STARLOMO for the first time."
Star Lomo is set to be in cinemas nationwide from September 25, 2026.
A screenshot of Funke Akindele's reaction to Kamo State's outfit is below:
See Kamo State's jacket to his movie premiere below:
Reactions to Kamo State's Star Lomo Premiere
Reactions from friends, fans, and fellow entertainers poured in beneath the post on Instagram:
@esther_mide wrote:
"I'm so proud of you my baby🥹 Weldone❤️"
@officialtaiwoadeyemi commented:
"Congratulations my brother ❤️ This voiceover is giving me goosebumps o! And the jacket is so intentional! Well done 👏 I wish you the best at the box office."
Aisha Buhari, other prominent Nigerian figures' appearances at welcome party in Spain elicit reactions
@aishalawal1 said:
"Congratulations dear"
@eniola_ajao shared:
"A huge congratulations to you STAR MAN oyah let's turn up for STAR LOMO showing in cinemas nationwide from Sept 25th🤩🤩"
@jay_onair added:
"Congratulations brother! God has gone ahead 🤎"
Kamo State debunks rumour of feud with Funke Akindele
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State debunked rumours of a rift between him and Funke Akindele.
The content creator opened up about how they first connected and pushed back firmly against claims of a falling out.
According to the content creator, Akindele had been a role model to him long before they ever crossed paths in person.
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 7 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainment Editor 2023/2024. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng