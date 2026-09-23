Finland's immigration authority has outlined which foreign relatives qualify for a family-based residence permit in the country

Finnish law defines family membership more narrowly than many other countries, excluding several relatives commonly recognised elsewhere

Cohabiting partners face a specific requirement around the length of time they must have lived together before qualifying

Finland has set out a defined list of foreign relatives that residents can sponsor for a family-based residence permit, and the criteria are stricter than many applicants might expect.

According to Finland's Immigration Service, a foreign national wishing to relocate to Finland to live with a family member must apply for a residence permit on the basis of family ties. The Finnish resident supporting that application is referred to as a sponsor.

Finland lists 5 foreign family members eligible for sponsorship into country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies as family member in Finland?

Finnish law recognises five categories of foreign relatives as eligible family members for sponsorship purposes.

These are:

Spouse Registered partner Cohabiting partner Person who holds custody of a child under 18 Unmarried child under 18 of whom the sponsor has custody.

Cohabiting partners face an additional condition: the couple must have lived together continuously for at least two years before the application is considered. This requirement is waived only if the two parties share joint custody of a child or if there are other serious grounds justifying an exception.

It is also worth noting that EU citizens are governed by a separate legal framework and do not require a residence permit to live in Finland. The definition of family members for EU nationals is handled differently under EU registration rules.

Finland: Who does not qualify as family member?

Finland's legal definition of family is notably narrower than what many cultures or legal systems consider close relatives. A person one is simply dating does not qualify as a family member under Finnish law, although they may be able to apply for a residence permit through other channels.

Beyond that, other relatives, such as siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles, and extended family, are generally not recognised as family members for sponsorship purposes.

There is a limited exception: other relatives can be granted a residence permit if the sponsor in Finland is a Finnish citizen or holds refugee status, subsidiary protection status, or a residence permit based on temporary protection.

The core requirement running through all eligible categories is genuine intent. Finnish authorities expect applicants and their sponsors to demonstrate that they plan to lead an actual family life together in Finland, not merely use the family tie as a route into the country.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng