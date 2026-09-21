A video filmed on Banana Island, Lagos, on September 19, 2026, put Linda Ikeji's face at the centre of chatter about alleged plastic surgery

A friend behind the camera pointed the lens directly at Linda's face and asked if she had had any work done on it

Linda's sister Laura Ikeji also appeared in the clip, and her reaction to being compared to the blogger left viewers in stitches

Celebrity blogger Linda Ikeji has finally addressed long-running speculation about whether she has undergone facial plastic surgery, after a birthday video filmed on Banana Island in Lagos went viral on 19 September 2026.

The clip, shared by beauty entrepreneur Susan Chanel Beauty on Instagram, was recorded outdoors at night in a casual, celebratory mood.

Linda Ikeji addresses speculation over changes to her face. Credit: @lindaikeji

Source: UGC

In it, Susan Chanel turned the camera directly onto Linda's face and commented on how striking she looked, prompting the key question: had she had work done?

Linda immediately shut down the suggestion, denying any surgical alteration to her face. The birthday setting made the moment all the more candid, catching the blogger off-guard in a relaxed environment rather than a staged press appearance.

Laura Ikeji Steals the Show

The video did not stop at Linda. After addressing the surgery question, Susan Chanel swung over to Linda's sister, Laura Ikeji, and posed a cheeky follow-up question, asking why Laura did not share her sister's facial features.

Linda Ikeji reacts to online buzz over her facial appearance. Credit: @lindaikeji

Source: Instagram

Laura's response sent viewers into fits of laughter and quickly became one of the most-talked-about moments from the clip.

The contrast between Linda's composed denial and Laura's candid, unfiltered reaction gave the video its viral energy, making it far more than just a routine birthday greeting.

Watch the birthday video that sparked the plastic surgery debate:

Linda Ikeji weighs in on Margaret Obi’s alleged N250m

Legit.ng earlier reported that popular Nigerian blogger Linda Ikeji spoke on the growing controversy surrounding a luxury handbag spotted with Margaret Obi, wife of Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate Peter Obi, dismissing the widely circulated N250 million price estimate.

Sharing a photo of the bag in question, Linda — who is known to collect high-end designer pieces — told her followers to calm down, drawing on her personal experience with the brand to debunk the figure making rounds online.

Source: Legit.ng