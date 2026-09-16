Davido spotted reacting to a video of his father, Adedeji Adeleke, paying a surprise birthday visit to Senator Iyiola Omisore in Osogbo

The billionaire's visit to Omisore, former APC National Secretary, drew widespread attention online

Nigerians shared divided opinions on the motive behind the grand gesture, with political undertones suspected

Davido has drawn attention online after reacting to footage of his father, billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, making a surprise appearance at Senator Iyiola Omisore's 69th birthday celebration in Osogbo.

In the widely circulated video, the elder Adeleke showed up at Omisore's residence to mark the occasion, a gesture that quickly sparked conversation across social media. The music star's response was brief but telling; he simply wrote

Billionaire Deji Adeleke celebrates with APC chieftain Iyiola Omisore at 69. Credit: davido/omisore

Source: Instagram

"Daddy Mi" in reaction to the clip.

Omisore's political background

Omisore served as the immediate past National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The visit follows Davido's uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, defeating APC candidate Asiwaju Bola Oyebamiji in the Osun State governorship election, a race in which observers believe Omisore's support played a quiet but meaningful role.

Davido comments on his billionaire father Deji Adeleke's visit to Omisore in Osun. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

Davido's reaction to his father's visit to Omisore is below:

Reaction to Adedeji Adeleke's Visit

The video stirred a lively debate among Nigerians on Twitter, with many reading between the lines.

@Fashrules wrote:

"Why do I feel like a behind the scenes moves has began for Omisore to slide into Accord for 2030....crazy thought unh?"

@UtdFish commented:

"What a Lovely and well respected man, God bless Daddy Adeleke."

@Lewinzy250 said:

"If no b Davido and sen. demola This papa go just dey chop him life on a low"

@YinusaAdek87986 shared:

"Adedeji Adeleke is Paying back the gesture to Omisore on the support he gave d dancing Governor n Adeleke Family as a whole during the election..so No big deal okay"

@AIDiscoveries01 added:

"That is why we always consel our youths don't die for any politician. They are all the same"

Davido drops cryptic message amid ongoing feud with Erigga

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido sparked fresh reactions after sharing a cryptic message on X amid his ongoing feud with rapper Erigga.

The Afrobeats star’s post came after Erigga criticised musicians from wealthy families, prompting Davido to defend artists who came from family money.

Erigga later called Davido the “Ambassador of Rich Kids” and accused him of bullying people without similar privileges.

Source: Legit.ng