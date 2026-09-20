Ikeja Electric begins refunding MAP meter payments through electricity units, offering financial relief to Nigerian energy consumers

Customers can track refund progress online, with credits and transaction updates delivered through registered contact details

Officials warn against illegal electrical work, urging residents to report hazards and use only authorised communication channels

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian energy consumers are finally seeing financial relief as Ikeja Electric Plc kicks off its official refund process for customers who previously purchased electricity meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) framework.

Announced during the company’s virtual stakeholder engagement, this development marks a significant milestone in customer relations and regulatory compliance within the power sector.

Ikeja Electric customers to get prepaid meter refunds via units or tokens. Credit: Ikeja Electric

Source: Twitter

Customers to receive refunds via units

Under the new arrangement, refunds are not being paid out in direct cash. Instead, the electricity distribution company is applying credits directly to customers’ vending transactions over an approved refund period.

This seamless integration ensures that households and businesses gradually recoup their investments every time they purchase electricity tokens.

To make the process transparent and accessible, the utility provider has launched an online tracking dashboard.

Customers can now easily monitor their refund progress by entering their meter or account numbers, BusinessDay reports.

How to monitor refunds via IE’s portal

The portal displays vital metrics, including the initial meter cost, the number of processed refunds, monthly refund amounts, total refunds received, and the date of the last transaction.

Additionally, applicable refund tokens are dispatched directly to registered phone numbers and email addresses, keeping consumers fully informed every step of the way.

Safety first: combating unauthorised work

Beyond financial restitutions, the town hall meeting placed a heavy emphasis on public safety.

According to a Vanguard report, company officials issued a stern warning against engaging unqualified personnel to handle electrical infrastructure.

Recent tragic incidents involving unauthorised individuals attempting to climb utility poles or tamper with power lines have highlighted the severe dangers of illegal connections.

Olaniyi Olayiwola, Head of Quality, Health, Safety & Environment, urged communities to protect themselves and their neighbours. He strongly advised residents to report any suspicious activities near power lines rather than attempting direct interventions.

Furthermore, the company stressed the importance of maintaining adequate clearance around high-voltage lines to prevent hazardous encroachments.

Ikeja warns of unauthorised repairs and a rise in safety. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Kingsley Okotie, Head of Corporate Communications, reinforced these safety messages by encouraging customers to rely exclusively on official communication channels for inquiries, complaints, and updates.

By combining transparent financial refunds with stringent safety protocols, Ikeja Electric is working hard to build a safer, more trustworthy power ecosystem for all residents.

How IE customers can get electricity units on credit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikeja Electric has introduced a buy-now-pay-later electricity scheme that allows eligible customers to receive up to N20,000 worth of electricity units on credit before settling the cost at a later date.

The distribution company announced the new offering, called Energy Advance, through an official notice to its customers, describing it as a way to prevent unexpected power interruptions when units run out at difficult moments.

Source: Legit.ng