Nollywood actor Jide Awobona deliberately kept his interaction with Mo Bimpe brief at Kamo State's Star Lomo premiere

The move comes weeks after a viral clip of Awobona and Bimpe chatting at another event sparked public debate about her marriage

Mo Bimpe had responded to critics, defending her husband, Lateef Adedimeji, as a secure and confident man

Nollywood actor Jide Awobona has set tongues wagging after a video from the Kamo State Star Lomo premiere captured him deliberately limiting his interaction with actress Mo Bimpe.

The premiere, held in Lagos on Sunday, September 20, drew several popular Nollywood faces, including Awobona and Mo Bimpe, who attended alongside her husband, Lateef Adedimeji.

Viral video captured the moment Jide Awobona kept his greeting with Mo Bimpe brief. Credit: mobimpe/jideawobona

Source: Instagram

When the couple arrived at the venue, Awobona went over to welcome them, but his approach was notably different for each person. He kept things short and cordial with Bimpe, while spending considerably more time with Lateef. His explanation? He told Lateef he did not want to "trend for a week." Lateef laughed it off, saying he had time for that.

The moment did not happen in a vacuum. It follows an earlier incident at content creator Folagade Banks' movie premiere, where a clip of Awobona and Bimpe sitting together and chatting went viral. In the footage, Bimpe, who was seated between the two men, appeared relaxed and engaged in conversation with Awobona. Many social media users took issue with the clip, suggesting that Lateef looked visibly uncomfortable with his wife's exchange with the fellow actor.

Reactions trail moment between Mo Bimpe, Lateef Adedimeji and Jide Awobona at a movie premiere. Credit: mobimpe

Source: Instagram

Bimpe later addressed the backlash head-on, pushing back against what she described as an overreaction to a one-minute clip. She stated that not every marriage is held together by fear, insecurity, or constant surveillance, and made clear that her husband is a secure man who does not feel threatened by a brief conversation with a family friend.

The viral video of Lateef Adedimeji, Jide Awobona, and Mo Bimpe at Star Lomo premiere is below:

Reactions to Awobona's Move

The latest video of Awobona's calculated greeting at the Starlomo premiere drew a fresh wave of commentary on X.

@Victor959527192 wrote:

"Low-key Mr lateef dey happy 😊 leave my wife alone🤣"

@gr8akin commented:

"It's true naw … people get wahala"

@Barristerr001 said:

"Everyone know what they are doing sha"

@gingerlyraw noted:

"Dem too yab am that day 😂😂"

Lateef Adedimeji reacts to viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Lateef Adedimeji urged people to protect their mental well-being from the distractions and chaos of social media, after a video involving his wife, Mo Bimpe, stirred controversy online.

The AMVCA-winning actor took to his social media page to share a pointed message directed at the public.

"Guard your mental space from social media noise, own your focus, and stay undefeated," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng