Chioma Adeleke attended an event in Houston with Davido's cousin and a group of girlfriends while in the US with her husband

A video of the occasion captured Chioma making money rain alongside her crew, drawing widespread attention online

Fans and supporters flooded the comments with reactions to her carefree display at the event

Chioma Adeleke has set tongues wagging after a video of her spraying money at an event in Houston, Texas, began circulating online.

The wife of Afrobeats superstar Davido was in the United States with her husband when she stepped out for the occasion, accompanied by Davido's cousin and a circle of close girlfriends. Footage from the night showed Chioma in full celebratory mode, enthusiastically making dollars rain alongside her crew.

Chioma Adeleke attends event in US withe Davido's family. Credit: chefchi

Source: Instagram

Chioma steals the spotlight in Houston

The clip quickly gained traction on social media, with many fans expressing admiration for how she carried herself at the event.

Her relaxed, confident energy during the money spray drew particular attention, with commenters noting that she balanced boldness with her signature quiet elegance.

Fans gush about Davido's wife Chioma's unusual display at a party in the US. Credit: chefchi

Source: Instagram

The video of Davido's wife Chioma and friends making money rain at an event is below:

Reactions to Chioma's money spray

The video sparked a wave of responses on Instagram. Here is what fans had to say:

@marci_buyondo wrote:

"We don't do hustling this side …up and down here😅😅 we just be billionaire's wife and more pretty!!!😍😍"

@ayomide_103180 reacted:

"I DO BILLIONAIRE WIFE FOR LIVING 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥 ounchooooooo"

@lovebeauty679 commented:

"Aunty chioma no dey come out but if she show everywhere is beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Chioma I love you ma"

@_sexybigbaby wrote:

"So thoughtful of her giving her friends money to spray"

@daraasimii said:

"Na why you be iyawo OBO workings Dey show"

@sophia615498 reacted:

"Correct igbo woman, she sabi spray dollars, ndi ago"

@vivglammy commented:

"Very non challant spraying 😍"

@ifeomachukwu29 wrote:

"She s not sure if she s the one spraying 😂😂😂😂 fine shy madam"

@ikohvicky added:

"Chi is representing her husband well oo😂😍"

Chioma celebrates Priscilla Ojo's son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Chioma Adeleke was among the celebrities who showed love to Priscilla Ojo's son during his first birthday.

Beyond the birthday itself, it was a comment from Chioma, wife of music star Davido, that got fans talking just as much as the post. She wrote:

"He is so cute my God 😍😍😍😍!! Happy birthday to him, may God always protect him and he will continue to be a source of happiness to you all!."

Source: Legit.ng