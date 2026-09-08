Nollywood actress Funke Akindele publicly congratulated Kamo State and director Kayode Kasum over the upcoming cinema film Star Lomo

The skit maker faced backlash from fans who questioned why his debut movie was headed to the big screen rather than a streaming platform

Kamo State defended his decision, insisting viewers should watch the film before passing judgement on the project

Funke Akindele has thrown her weight behind skit maker and actor Kamo State as he prepares to take his debut film, Star Lomo, to cinemas nationwide on September 25, 2026.

The Nollywood actress and filmmaker took to X on Tuesday, September 8, to publicly congratulated Kamo State and the film's director, Kayode Kasum, writing: "Congrats Kamo and Kayode, this is so good."

Funke Akindele backs content creator Kamo State's first cinema project. Credit: kamostate/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Her endorsement came as the project faced a wave of scepticism online, with a number of social media users questioning the decision to give the film a full cinema release.

Star Lomo Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

One X user, Yhettyqueen, was particularly vocal in her criticism after the trailer dropped on Monday, September 7.

"So I'll dress up, leave my house, order ride and pay my hard earned money to watch Star lomo??? Did Kamo think this through???" she wrote.

What to Expect From Star Lomo

Kamo State, whose real name is Akinyoola Ayoola, both stars in and produced the film. Kayode Kasum handled directorial duties, and the cast features a notable mix of established Nollywood talent and fresh faces, including Mike Afolarin, KieKie, Lateef Adedimeji, and Folake Babatunde. Former Big Brother Naija housemate Koyin Sanusi also appears in the film, marking her movie debut.

Responding to Funke Akindele's show of support under her post, Kamo State expressed heartfelt gratitude.

Content creator Kamo State appreciates Funke Akindele over support for his debut cinema movie. Credit: funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

"Thank you iyamiiiiii for all you do, I'm forever grateful ma'am," he wrote.

See the X exchange between Funke Akindele and Kamo State below:

Star Lomo is scheduled to open in cinemas across Nigeria on September 25, 2026.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State debunked rumours of rift between him and Funke Akindele.

Erekere 'steals' Funke Akindele's phone

Legit.ng previously reported that Funke Akindele was one of the notable faces who showed up early to celebrate with Kamo State and his wife during the naming ceremony of their newborn baby.

A clip from the event that sparked laughter online showed the hilarious moment between Funke and skit maker Erekere, known for his comedic habit of "stealing" from people in his videos.

During prayers at the naming ceremony, Funke could be seen jokingly clutching her purse tightly and keeping it away from Erekere while side-eyeing him with suspicion.

Source: Legit.ng