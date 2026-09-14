NCC’s TIRMS platform will launch in October to help banks and telecom operators detect risky mobile numbers and prevent fraud

Zero-rating approved educational platforms from October 1 will expand affordable access to online learning across Nigeria

Operators have deployed 8,526 additional network sites, while fibre cuts continue to threaten service reliability

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The Nigerian Communications Commission has announced that its Telecommunications Identity Risk Management System will become operational in October, strengthening efforts to combat financial fraud and identity theft involving mobile phone numbers.

Known as TIRMS, the digital platform is designed to help banks, telecommunications companies and other service providers identify suspicious mobile numbers before fraudulent transactions are completed.

Nigeria tightens anti-fraud campaign as NCC unveils platform to check financial fraud. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The commission confirmed the development in a communiqué issued after its 110th board meeting held on September 9.

How the anti-fraud platform will work

TIRMS will operate through telephone number tracking, identification of high-risk Subscriber Identity Module cards and real-time verification of subscriber information.

The system will monitor mobile numbers, technically known as Mobile Station International Subscriber Directory Numbers, across different telecommunications networks, according to a report by The Nation.

It will also flag numbers considered risky because they have been recycled, swapped, abandoned or barred. This is expected to help financial institutions identify situations where a mobile number may no longer belong to its original owner.

Through its real-time verification feature, banks and authorised service providers will gain faster access to relevant telephone data when verifying customers or investigating suspicious activities.

The NCC said the platform would improve the governance of telecommunications identities, particularly mobile numbers, while reducing the risks associated with their misuse, reassignment and recycling.

The initiative could prove important in Nigeria, where fraudsters frequently exploit compromised or fraudulently registered SIM cards to gain access to victims’ bank accounts and digital wallets.

NCC demands privacy safeguards

While supporting the rollout, the NCC board stressed that the system must comply with existing laws governing privacy and data protection.

It said the deployment should protect consumers while safeguarding the integrity of Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

The commission’s position suggests that banks and other participating organisations will be expected to balance fraud prevention with the responsible handling of subscribers’ personal information.

Free access to educational platforms begins

The NCC also announced that the zero-rating of approved educational platforms and content will begin on October 1.

Zero-rating allows users to access selected online services without the data consumed being deducted from their mobile data balances.

The initiative is aimed at expanding access to learning materials and improving digital inclusion, especially for students who may struggle with the cost of internet connectivity.

The commission praised the Federal Ministry of Education and other stakeholders for supporting the programme.

Telecom operators deploy more network sites

The NCC further disclosed that telecommunications operators have deployed 8,526 of the 12,179 additional coverage and capacity sites promised across Nigeria.

The figure represents about 70 per cent of the operators’ commitments and marks substantial progress from the approximately 5,000 sites reported during the board’s previous meeting.

The additional infrastructure is expected to improve network coverage, capacity and service quality.

Scammers in trouble as NCC launches anti-scam platform against fraudsters. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

However, the board expressed concern over the sharp increase in network disruptions recorded in June, largely caused by fibre cuts.

It said the continued expansion of telecommunications infrastructure must be supported by stronger protection for critical communications facilities, sustained investment in network resilience and improved service reliability.

NCC gives deadline for dealers to register phones

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has extended the deadline for registering SIM-enabled mobile phones and other communications devices on its Device Management System (DMS), following concerns from industry stakeholders.

The commission moved the deadline for the onboarding of existing devices in stock from September 7 to October 6, 2026, giving Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), importers, dealers and vendors additional time to comply.

Source: Legit.ng